South Korean Woman Detained In UP For Illegally Crossing Into India Through Nepal

Bahraich: A joint team of Sashastra Seema Bal and Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested a South Korean woman who was "illegally" entering India through Nepal by changing her name from the border in this district, officials said on Sunday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Durga Prasad Tewari told reporters that a foreign national was stopped by a joint team of police and SSB near Seemant Inter College, Rupaidiha at around 11 pm on Saturday night when she was "illegally" entering India through Nepal. He said that the foreigner has been identified as 54-year-old Park Seryeon alias Yogsuk, a resident of Seoul, South Korea.

During interrogation, the woman could not produce valid documents, police said. Following which a case was registered against her under the Foreigners Act at Rupaidiha police station, and she was arrested, they said. The joint team has seized the Korean woman's passport, her laptop, mobile phone with SIM card of Nepal, Nepali currency and other documents from her possession.

SSB's 42nd battalion Commandant Ganga Singh Udavat told PTI on Sunday that "arrested South Korean woman Park Seryeon is also reported to be associated with the Church of God (World Mission Society)." According to the SSB official, an investigation is being conducted on the basis of information received from the woman. (With Agency Inputs)