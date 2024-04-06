South India Heat Wave: Kalaburgi District Dog Squad Gets Special Shoes in Karnataka

Kalaburagi (Karnataka): The scorching summer heat in the southern states has not only tormented the people but also the animals.

While people are reluctant to go out wearing shoes and slippers in the scorching sun, the condition of the animals is indescribable. In particular, Kalaburagi has emerged as the 9th hottest city in Asia. Amid the unprecedented heat wave, dogs in the Karnataka police department are being provided with special shoes to protect them from the sun.

For the first time in Karnataka, the dogs of Kalaburagi District Dog Squad have been shoed. An official said that the special shoe is designed for the team's dogs named Rita, Jimmy, Rani and Rinki to provide them a shield from the scorching summer heat.

The dogs in the District Armed Reserves premises have been given shoes to protect them from the sun and air-coolers have also been arranged for them, the official said. In addition, cold water, sabudani, millet and other cold foods are being provided to the dogs. The Kalaburagi District Police Department has taken an important step to ensure that the dogs do not have sunburns on their feet when they go outside to detect criminal acts.

Already some parts of the district have recorded a maximum temperature as high as 44 degrees Celsius. In addition to protecting the legs from the heat of the sun, an air-cooler system has been provided in the special dogs' room with two coolers arranged in each room.

In the wake of the Lok Sabha elections, campaigning of political leaders is going on all over the district with Police Dogs involved in activities throughout the day. In such a situation, dogs are being provided with the special shoes to provide a shield against the heat wave.

Sources said that Rs 300 is being spent daily for each dog.