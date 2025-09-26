South Central Railway Proposes Four-Line Expansion In Hyderabad's Sanathnagar–Secunderabad–Maulali Stretch
Presently, a two-line track runs from Sanathnagar to Secunderabad and then to Maulali Cabin. South Central Railway proposes to increase it to four lines.
Published : September 26, 2025 at 3:16 PM IST
Hyderabad: The South Central Railway has proposed a major expansion of a crucial rail corridor in the heart of Hyderabad, aiming to double the existing capacity from two lines to four. The project covers the 21-km stretch from Sanathnagar to Secunderabad and onward to Maulali Cabin, one of the busiest rail routes in the city.
Currently, this section has a two-line track, leading to severe congestion. Trains arriving at Secunderabad from across the country are often forced to halt at the outskirts for extended periods while trains from Warangal and Guntur on reaching Cherlapalli, decrease their speed due to this bottleneck. Since the Ghatkesar–Cherlapalli stretch already has a four-line track, trains can move smoothly up to that point, but the lack of adequate tracks closer to Secunderabad creates delays for both passenger and freight services.
Proposal to State Govt
To address this issue, the divisional railway manager has submitted a proposal to the state government, requesting to notify a 20-metre stretch on both sides of the Sanathnagar–Secunderabad–Maulali track as a 'special railway zone'. This would restrict private construction in the zone and allow smoother land acquisition whenever the expansion work begins.
Impact on Train Services
The proposed four-line expansion is expected to significantly reduce waiting times for trains in the suburbs and improve their punctuality. It will also enhance the movement of freight trains, which often face long delays due to track congestion. South Central Railway has projected rising passenger and cargo volumes up to 2047, and the expansion is seen as a long-term measure to meet this demand.
Effect on Landowners
However, the plan carries implications for residents and property owners near the tracks. If the 20-metre corridor is declared a railway zone, land usage will be restricted exclusively to railway purposes. Private construction permissions will not be granted, and when expansion begins, existing residences and structures within the corridor will be acquired. Owners will be compensated, but many households could be directly affected.
Officials say the proposal is under active consideration, as the project is viewed essential for Hyderabad’s growing transport needs.
Also Read