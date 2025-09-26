ETV Bharat / state

South Central Railway Proposes Four-Line Expansion In Hyderabad's Sanathnagar–Secunderabad–Maulali Stretch

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway has proposed a major expansion of a crucial rail corridor in the heart of Hyderabad, aiming to double the existing capacity from two lines to four. The project covers the 21-km stretch from Sanathnagar to Secunderabad and onward to Maulali Cabin, one of the busiest rail routes in the city.

Currently, this section has a two-line track, leading to severe congestion. Trains arriving at Secunderabad from across the country are often forced to halt at the outskirts for extended periods while trains from Warangal and Guntur on reaching Cherlapalli, decrease their speed due to this bottleneck. Since the Ghatkesar–Cherlapalli stretch already has a four-line track, trains can move smoothly up to that point, but the lack of adequate tracks closer to Secunderabad creates delays for both passenger and freight services.

Proposal to State Govt

To address this issue, the divisional railway manager has submitted a proposal to the state government, requesting to notify a 20-metre stretch on both sides of the Sanathnagar–Secunderabad–Maulali track as a 'special railway zone'. This would restrict private construction in the zone and allow smoother land acquisition whenever the expansion work begins.

Impact on Train Services