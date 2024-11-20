South Central Railway Announces 18 Special Trains for Lord Ayyappa Devotees

Hyderabad: To facilitate the additional rush of the devotees of Lord Ayyappa from Telugu states to Sabarimala, the South Central Railway has announced 18 special trains, including return services. The trains will connect key locations in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to Kollam station in Kerala, easing travel during the pilgrimage season.

Schedule for Special Trains

Th trains from Moulali to Kollam will depart on December 6, 13, 20, and 27 and the return journeys are scheduled for December 8, 15, 22, and 29. Train services from Machilipatnam to Kollam will begin on December 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30.= while that of Kollam to Machilipatnam will run on December 4, 11, 18, 25, and January 1.

Every special train will pass through the following stations -- Cherlapalli, Bhuvanagiri, Janagama, Kazipet, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Dornakal, and Khammam. This initiative is expected to bring convenience to the devotees traveling to Sabarimala, especially during the peak pilgrimage session. Travelers are advised to plan their journeys and book tickets.

It is worth noting that the Northern Railway has successfully navigated the unprecedented festive rush of Diwali and Chhath Puja, setting a new record by facilitating a staggering six crore passengers during this period.

Describing the arrangements chalked out by the railway, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer, said that to cater to the hike in demand, Northern Railway operated a record 3,500 special trains, ensuring seamless connectivity for millions of travellers.

This was part of the larger Indian Railways’ effort, which saw the operation of 7,724 special trains nationwide, facilitating a whopping 20 crore passengers. It is noteworthy that Indian Railways facilitated over three crore passengers on November 4.

Upadhyay said, "We are proud to have successfully handled the massive festive rush, setting a new benchmark in passenger transportation. Our commitment to passenger safety and satisfaction remains unwavering. We will strive for excellence in providing efficient and hassle-free railway services."