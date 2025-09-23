South African Student Dies In Raipur Hospital Under Mysterious Circumstances
Police said the deceased, identified as Senzelwe Sisonke Nkambule, was suffering from mental illness and came from Mumbai to seek admission at a private university.
Published : September 23, 2025 at 7:02 PM IST
Raipur: A 22-year-old South African student died during treatment at the Ambedkar Hospital in Chhattisgarh's Raipur on Monday evening under mysterious circumstances.
Police said the deceased, identified as Senzelwe Sisonke Nkambule, was suffering from mental illness. It is learnt that the student's bag, containing medication for mental illness, was stolen at the Mumbai airport. He hasn't received calls from his family for the past three days, and several videos of the student behaving like a mentally ill person in Mumbai have also gone viral.
The South African Embassy intervened in the matter. Following this, the student was admitted to Ambedkar Hospital on September 19 with the help of the university management. He died during treatment on September 22. The embassy has been informed about his death.
The Devendra Nagar police station has launched an investigation. Officials say a thorough probe will be conducted into the deceased's mental health and the cause of death to determine whether it was natural or due to some other causes.
An official of the Devendra Nagar police station said he came from Mumbai to seek admission at a private university. The body has been sent for an autopsy after completing the inquest report.
"His family has been informed of his demise on Monday evening. After completing the inquest process in the presence of the family, the post-mortem will be conducted. The body will then be handed over to the family," Jitendra Asaiya, station house officer of Devendra Nagar, said.
