South African Student Dies In Raipur Hospital Under Mysterious Circumstances

Raipur: A 22-year-old South African student died during treatment at the Ambedkar Hospital in Chhattisgarh's Raipur on Monday evening under mysterious circumstances.

Police said the deceased, identified as Senzelwe Sisonke Nkambule, was suffering from mental illness. It is learnt that the student's bag, containing medication for mental illness, was stolen at the Mumbai airport. He hasn't received calls from his family for the past three days, and several videos of the student behaving like a mentally ill person in Mumbai have also gone viral.

The South African Embassy intervened in the matter. Following this, the student was admitted to Ambedkar Hospital on September 19 with the help of the university management. He died during treatment on September 22. The embassy has been informed about his death.