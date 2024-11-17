South African Student Allegedly Raped By Fellow South Sudan Student In Uttarakhand

Dehradun: In a shocking incident of sexual assault, a South African student studying in a private college was allegedly raped by a Sudanese student at the college in Clementtown area of Dehradun, the capital of Uttarakhand. The South African student lodged a zero FIR in Delhi which has been transferred to the Clement Town police station in Dehradun.

According to the Dehradun Police, the South African student lodged a complaint with the Kashmiri Gate Police of Delhi on October 30. In her complaint, the student said that she came to India on 30 August 2022 and is pursuing B.Com in a private college located in the Clement Town area of Dehradun and lives in a girls hostel near the college.

In the complaint, the student said that while studying in college, she met another college student of South Sudan pursuing BBA in the same college.

The student said that on October 29, 2024, the accused student took her to a party with him and raped her after she fell asleep. The student did not complain to the Dehradun police, but the next day she went to Delhi by bus for some important work during which she decided to lodge a complaint at the Kashmiri Gate police station.

While the student underwent medical examination by the police in Delhi itself, Delhi Police registered a zero FIR and transferred the case to Dehradun, as per an official.

Clement Town police station in-charge Pankaj Dhariwal said that under the zero FIR transferred from Delhi on November 16, a case has been registered against the accused youth under 64(1) BNS. The police are investigating the matter and action will be taken as per law, he said.