Sounds Of Blast, Gunfire Ring Out In Karreguttalu, Security Forces Step UP Operations In Maoist Stronghold

Charla, Venkatapuram: The dense forests of Karreguttalu, also known as the Black Hills, have turned into a fierce battleground as security forces continued combing operations against Maoists for the fifth consecutive day.

The gruelling crackdown that been going on for the past few days gathered momentum on Saturday. The operation witnessed personnel braving scorching temperatures of around 44 degrees Celsius during their jungle warfare. In the thick jungle where even a person five feet away remains invisible, operations are increasingly challenging.

Panicked locals shared hearing deafening sounds of bomb blasts and heavy gunfire that shook the area on Friday night. It caused widespread panic among nearby tribal communities.

On Saturday morning, four helicopters were seen circling the Karreguttalu region from 7 am onwards. A District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawan was injured in an IED blast planted by Maoists in the Galgam forests and was later shifted to the Bijapur District Hospital for treatment.

A gruelling battle in rugged hinterland

The operation spans across a vast and rugged stretch, covering Kothapalli on the Venkatapuram border of Mulugu district to areas such as Bhimarampadu, Kasturipadu, Chinautlapalli, Pedhautlapalli, Poojarikanker, Gunjaparthi, Nambi, Elamidi, Nadilli, and Galgam in Chhattisgarh.

Thousands of security personnel are locked in a fierce fight to gain control over the 90-km stretch of Karreguttalu up to Rudraram. After strenuous efforts, the forces managed to climb some parts of the hills by Saturday evening and reportedly discovered a tunnel suspected to be used by Maoists for hiding.

Police officials confirmed the recovery of the bodies of three female Maoists, along with weapons and large quantities of explosives. However, despite widespread reports suggesting heavy Maoist casualties, authorities are yet to officially confirm the numbers.