ETV Bharat / state

Sound-And-Light-Proof Highway Reduces Wildlife Accidents At MP's Pench Tiger Reserve

Seoni: With the aim of reducing wildlife accidents, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has successfully implemented a sound-and-lightproof system on a 29 km stretch from Mohgaon to Khawasa between Seoni to Nagpur National Highway-44 passing through the buffer zone of Pench Tiger Reserve.

According to Rajneesh Kumar Singh, Deputy Director of Pench Tiger Reserve since the implementation of the project in 2021, not a single wildlife accident has occurred on this part of the forest. The unique design of the highway helps vehicles pass above while wild animals move freely below through specially built underpasses.

The NHAI installed sound barriers and headlight reducers along the four-lane road and underpass, preventing bright lights and noise from reaching the forest. Fourteen animal underpasses and 18 animal crossing culverts have also been built to facilitate wildlife movement.