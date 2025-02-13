ETV Bharat / state

'Soun Alamdar': Poetry Of Kashmir's Sufi Saint Sheikh-ul-Alam (RA) Revived In Enchanting New Mystic Song

An audiovisual mystical song titled ‘Soun Alamdar’ was on Thursday launched at a historic event in Tagore Hall, Srinagar.

'Soun Alamdar': Poetry Of Kashmir's Sufi Saint Sheikh-ul-Alam (RA) Revived In Enchanting New Mystic Song
Felicitation of artists during a grand unveiling of 'Soun Alamdar' Sufi Song at Tagore Hall, Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team

Published : Feb 13, 2025, 7:19 PM IST

By Parvez ud Din

Srinagar: In a historic event to celebrate the cultural and spiritual heritage of Kashmir, Adina Audio Centre launched an audiovisual mystical song titled ‘Soun Alamdar’ at Tagore Hall, Srinagar.

Directed and produced by Aejaz Ahmed Rah, in collaboration with ELFA International, the song is dedicated to Sheikh-ul-Alam (RA), mystic saint of Kashmir, also known as Alamdar-e-Kashmir (flag bearer of Kashmir).

The launching event commenced with an engaging introduction by anchor Rashid Nizami, who set the tone for the grand ceremony. It also brought together eminent personalities, including Chief Guest Darakhshan Andrabi, Chairperson of the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board; Qazi Salman, Director News Doordarshan Kendra (DDK) Srinagar; renowned broadcasters Ghulam Rasool Akhoon, Dr Satish Vimal, and Dr Ghulam Nabi Haleem; Mohammad Sadiq Baqal, veteran trade leader; Umar Mukhtar Bhat, president of QTMF; Malik Abrar Altaf; and Meer Mohammad Hussain. The occasion was further graced by the presence of renowned singers, drama artists, freelance producers, broadcasters, journalists, writers, intellectuals, and social activists, making it a grand tribute to the revered Sufi saint and poet, Sheikh-ul-Alam.

'Soun Alamdar': Poetry Of Kashmir's Sufi Saint Sheikh-ul-Alam (RA) Revived In Enchanting New Mystic Song
Cover picture of new audiovisual mystical song titled ‘Soun Alamdar’ dedicated to the Kashmir's Sufi Saint Sheikh-ul-Alam (RA) (ETV Bharat)

The mystical song has been created with the spirit of preserving the cultural heritage of Kashmir.

Andrabi, in her address, highlighted the profound cultural ethos encapsulated in Kalam-e-Sheikh-ul-Alam (RA). She emphasised, “This modern rendition bridges generations, connecting our youth to Kashmir’s timeless Sufi traditions and values.”

Dr Vimal, in his keynote address, underscored the importance of presenting revered verses in a contemporary audiovisual format, while Dr Haleem shed light on Sheikh-ul-Alam’s timeless wisdom and his unparalleled contributions to Kashmiri poetry.

Trade union leader Baqal stated, “This initiative is a beacon of hope in preserving the literary and cultural soul of Kashmir. It revitalises our connection with the profound teachings of Sheikh-ul-Alam (RA), ensuring that his legacy resonates with future generations.”

“Events like these are not just celebrations but a responsibility to preserve and promote the essence of Kashmiri culture. Such projects enrich our identity and pride as Kashmiris,” Mukhtar Bhat remarked.

'Soun Alamdar': Poetry Of Kashmir's Sufi Saint Sheikh-ul-Alam (RA) Revived In Enchanting New Mystic Song
Felicitation of artists during a grand unveiling of 'Soun Alamdar' Sufi Song at Tagore Hall, Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

The event also felicitated the chief guest, guest of honour, and honoured artists, producers, directors, singers, and the production and post-production team for their dedicated efforts in creating this beautiful Sufi song.

During the vote of thanks, Rah expressed gratitude to all stakeholders, stating, “This achievement is the result of collective efforts and shared passion for Kashmir’s cultural preservation. I extend my heartfelt thanks to Nawab Mehran Khan, CEO of ELFA International, for his unwavering support in making Soun Alamdar a reality.”

This initiative is a significant step towards preserving and promoting Kashmir’s literary and spiritual heritage through modern artistic expressions, ensuring its relevance for generations to come.

Read More

  1. Thousands Attend 813th Urs Of Sufi Saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti In Rajasthan's Ajmer
  2. J&K: Political Parties Condemn Move To Remove Chapter On Revered Sufi Saint Sheikh-ul-Alam From Textbook

By Parvez ud Din

Srinagar: In a historic event to celebrate the cultural and spiritual heritage of Kashmir, Adina Audio Centre launched an audiovisual mystical song titled ‘Soun Alamdar’ at Tagore Hall, Srinagar.

Directed and produced by Aejaz Ahmed Rah, in collaboration with ELFA International, the song is dedicated to Sheikh-ul-Alam (RA), mystic saint of Kashmir, also known as Alamdar-e-Kashmir (flag bearer of Kashmir).

The launching event commenced with an engaging introduction by anchor Rashid Nizami, who set the tone for the grand ceremony. It also brought together eminent personalities, including Chief Guest Darakhshan Andrabi, Chairperson of the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board; Qazi Salman, Director News Doordarshan Kendra (DDK) Srinagar; renowned broadcasters Ghulam Rasool Akhoon, Dr Satish Vimal, and Dr Ghulam Nabi Haleem; Mohammad Sadiq Baqal, veteran trade leader; Umar Mukhtar Bhat, president of QTMF; Malik Abrar Altaf; and Meer Mohammad Hussain. The occasion was further graced by the presence of renowned singers, drama artists, freelance producers, broadcasters, journalists, writers, intellectuals, and social activists, making it a grand tribute to the revered Sufi saint and poet, Sheikh-ul-Alam.

'Soun Alamdar': Poetry Of Kashmir's Sufi Saint Sheikh-ul-Alam (RA) Revived In Enchanting New Mystic Song
Cover picture of new audiovisual mystical song titled ‘Soun Alamdar’ dedicated to the Kashmir's Sufi Saint Sheikh-ul-Alam (RA) (ETV Bharat)

The mystical song has been created with the spirit of preserving the cultural heritage of Kashmir.

Andrabi, in her address, highlighted the profound cultural ethos encapsulated in Kalam-e-Sheikh-ul-Alam (RA). She emphasised, “This modern rendition bridges generations, connecting our youth to Kashmir’s timeless Sufi traditions and values.”

Dr Vimal, in his keynote address, underscored the importance of presenting revered verses in a contemporary audiovisual format, while Dr Haleem shed light on Sheikh-ul-Alam’s timeless wisdom and his unparalleled contributions to Kashmiri poetry.

Trade union leader Baqal stated, “This initiative is a beacon of hope in preserving the literary and cultural soul of Kashmir. It revitalises our connection with the profound teachings of Sheikh-ul-Alam (RA), ensuring that his legacy resonates with future generations.”

“Events like these are not just celebrations but a responsibility to preserve and promote the essence of Kashmiri culture. Such projects enrich our identity and pride as Kashmiris,” Mukhtar Bhat remarked.

'Soun Alamdar': Poetry Of Kashmir's Sufi Saint Sheikh-ul-Alam (RA) Revived In Enchanting New Mystic Song
Felicitation of artists during a grand unveiling of 'Soun Alamdar' Sufi Song at Tagore Hall, Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

The event also felicitated the chief guest, guest of honour, and honoured artists, producers, directors, singers, and the production and post-production team for their dedicated efforts in creating this beautiful Sufi song.

During the vote of thanks, Rah expressed gratitude to all stakeholders, stating, “This achievement is the result of collective efforts and shared passion for Kashmir’s cultural preservation. I extend my heartfelt thanks to Nawab Mehran Khan, CEO of ELFA International, for his unwavering support in making Soun Alamdar a reality.”

This initiative is a significant step towards preserving and promoting Kashmir’s literary and spiritual heritage through modern artistic expressions, ensuring its relevance for generations to come.

Read More

  1. Thousands Attend 813th Urs Of Sufi Saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti In Rajasthan's Ajmer
  2. J&K: Political Parties Condemn Move To Remove Chapter On Revered Sufi Saint Sheikh-ul-Alam From Textbook

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SOUN ALAMDAR SONG OF KASHMIRI SAINTKASHMIRKASHMIR SAINT SHEIKH UL ALAM POETRY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Disko Valley In Ladakh Where Bikers Explore Adventure & Artists Colourfully Sculpt The Land

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.