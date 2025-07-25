ETV Bharat / state

Soumya Murder Case Convict Escapes From Kannur Jail, Caught Hours Later

Kannur: Kerala police on Friday arrested the accused in the Soumya murder case, hours after he escaped from the Kannur Central Jail. Govindachamy was found hiding in a well near a vacant building in the forest near the DCC office in Kannur city.

Jail authorities found that Govindachamy was missing from the 10th block, a high-security zone, early this morning. Initially, it was found that he escaped by jumping over the second wall using a shawl.

However, police later suspected that Govindachamy, who has one arm, had received help from outsiders to escape the prison. He has only one arm, making his spotting easy for locals and CCTV footage. Police used a sniffer dog to look for Govindachamy following his escape from prison.

According to an eyewitness named Vinoj, "Part of his palm-less hand was tucked between the clothes covering a bundle on his head. When I saw that, I became suspicious. As soon as I called out, 'hey, Govindachamy!' he ran away." CCTV footage aired on channels showed a man resembling Govindachamy walking on the roadside with a bundle on top of his head, inside which he had tucked in his left arm, which is missing a hand.

Shortly thereafter, a police team, including the sniffer dog, reached the area and inspected a derelict building at Thalap here where the convict was suspected to be hiding. Based on the information provided by the people, the police combed the area and apprehended him.