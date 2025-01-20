ETV Bharat / state

Encounter Underway In J&K's Sopore: 2 Terrorists Believed To Be Trapped

Security forces maintained a tight cordon at Zaloora Gujjarpati area of Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district and intensified searches for suspected terrorists.

Encounter Underway in Sopore Two Terrorists Believed to be Trapped
Security forces near the encounter site (ETV Bharat)
Srinagar: The anti-terrorist operation in the forests of Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir entered the second day on Monday as security forces continued cordon and search of the area, officials said.

The security forces maintained a tight cordon at Zaloora Gujjarpati area of Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district and intensified searches for suspected terrorists in the area this morning, the official said.

They said the cordon was laid on Sunday as security forces noticed fire while unearthing a militant hideout. Further details are awaited, the officials said, adding there were no casualties reported so far.

Security forces, including J&K Police and Rashtriya Rifles (RR), have cordoned off the forest area where terrorists are suspected to be hiding. According to sources, two terrorists are believed to be trapped.

On Sunday evening, J&K Police had posted about the operation on its official X handle. "During a CASO launched by Police & SFs at Zaloora, Sopore a hideout was busted. During the same, fire was observed from inside. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow," the post read.

The latest anti-militancy operation in the area comes after a similar one on November 8, 2024, in the Panipora area of Sopore, where security forces managed to kill two terrorists. and recover arms, ammunition, and other incriminating materials.

