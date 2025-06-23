No Dream Too Big: Youngsters From Naxal-Hit Villages In Dantewada Clear NEET, Get Close To Becoming Doctors

Dantewada: Ratna Ramu of Dhurli and Santosh Podium of Chikpal village in Maoist-affected Dantewada district aspire to become doctors. Both of them have cleared NEET and are awaiting admission in a medical college to fulfill their dream.

Like Ratna and Santosh, four others residing in remote areas of Dantewada district have scored such good rank in NEET that they are sure to get MBBS seats in government medical colleges. They all are from sensitive areas of Dantewada and have prevailed over adverse circumstances which has now brought them closer to their dreams.

Ratna said it has been her dream to become a doctor since childhood. I have watched my fellow villagers' sufferings due to absence of a hospital in the area. Whenever someone falls ill, it is with a lot of difficulty that he/she is taken to Dantewada district headquarters hospital. I aspire to become a doctor, so that I can serve the villagers," she said.

Similar is the story of Ratna Markam who lives with her parents, elder sister and grandmother. Her father works as a labourer to earn a living for the family. Her elder sister Ruma has completed her studies and now helps her in teaching. Ruma said it Ratna's dream to become a doctor since childhood. "She is close to fulfilling her dream. We are glad and wish her a bright future," she said.

Santosh, who qualified the NEET exam with good grades, said he lost his father at a very young age and was raised by his mother who is a farmer. His mother admitted him to an institute named 'Chhoo Lo Aasman' in Dantewada. Santosh said he has seen Naxalism from close quarters since childhood. "I dreamt of becoming a doctor since childhood and it is now coming true," he said.

'Chhoo Lo Aasman' is a residential coaching institute in Dantewada. A total of 128 students from the institute took NEET UG 2025, out of which 39 cleared it. Four of them are sure to get admission in MBBS.

Ratna and Santosh also studied at 'Chhoo Lo Aasman'. Ratna said the institute provides accommodation and food and an opportunity for students like her from remote areas to study for exams.