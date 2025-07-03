ETV Bharat / state

Sons Kill Fathers In Separate Telangana Incidents: Betting Loss And Land Dispute Behind Brutalities

One alleged murder in Hyderabad's Gachibowli involved online betting losses, while the other in Suryapet district's Mothey mandal stemmed from a land registration dispute.

Published : July 3, 2025 at 3:37 PM IST

Hyderabad/Suryapet: Two shocking incidents of sons killing their own fathers have sent shockwaves across Telangana. One alleged murder in Hyderabad's Gachibowli involved online betting losses, while the other in Suryapet district's Mothey mandal stemmed from a land registration dispute.

A 19-year-old youth, Ravinder, allegedly murdered his father, Kethavath Hanumanthu (37), after losing Rs 2.5 lakh in online betting, said Police officials.

According to the Gachibowli Police, Hanumanthu, a mason, had moved to Hyderabad with his family for employment. To support his son's education and ease financial burdens, he mortgaged village land and brought Rs 6 lakh. Ravinder secretly diverted Rs 2.5 lakh into a betting app and lost it all.

“On Tuesday afternoon, Ravinder lured his father to a secluded spot near NTR Nagar under the pretense of meeting a friend who would return the money. There, he fatally slit his throat with a knife,” the Police said in a statement.

Ravinder then called his uncle, Ramesh, falsely claiming his father died by suicide. The family transported the body to their village for final rites. However, village elders grew suspicious, questioned Ravinder, and he eventually confessed.

Gachibowli police were alerted and arrested him. During interrogation, Ravinder admitted to the murder, citing pressure from his father and frustration over his betting losses.

Land Dispute Leads to Murder

In a separate brutal incident in Suryapet district’s Mothey mandal, a land dispute turned deadly between farmer Potti Venkanna (58) and his elder son, Gangaiah. After his wife's recent death, Venkanna had registered one acre of land in his daughter's name and was in the process of selling another, resulting in a dispute between the father and the son.

The dispute led Venkanna to file a complaint against his son in the local police station. On Wednesday, both father and son appeared at the police station regarding the case.

According to the Suryapet Police officials, Later, as Venkanna was returning to his village on a two-wheeler, Gangaiah attacked him with an axe near Vibhalapuram.

Venkanna was rushed to Suryapet Government Hospital by passersby but succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

