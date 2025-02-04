ETV Bharat / state

Sonia Gandhi’s Comments On President Murmu Spark Controversy, Case Filed In Jharkhand

Ranchi: A woman in Jharkhand capital Ranchi has filed a complaint against Sonia Gandhi over her alleged derogatory remarks on President Droupadi Murmu during the ongoing budget session in the Parliament.

“On 31 January 2025, following the Budget Session address in Parliament, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi made derogatory comments about President Murmu.” Anjali Lakra, a resident of Namkum alleged in her complaint. In her complaint, Lakra also accused Rahul Gandhi of calling the President “boring,” while Sonia Gandhi referred to her as a “poor lady, helpless, weak, impoverished”, and “exhausted”.

The complaint further states that the remarks were part of a "deliberate attempt to mentally harass a tribal woman holding India’s highest constitutional post". “This is an insult not only to the President of India but also to the entire Scheduled Tribe community across the country,” the complaint reads. Lakra has urged police to take legal action under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.