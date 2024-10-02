Sonbhadra Shocker: Tribal Youth Brutally Beaten, Urinated On Face

Sonbhadra (Uttar Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a group of people allegedly thrashed a tribal youth and then urinated on his face in Sonbhadra district in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.
The Uttar Pradesh Police have registered a case against the accused following a social media post by the brother of the victim. The video of the incident has gone viral.
Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kalu Singh said that the main accused Ankit Bharti has been arrested and a manhunt is launched to trace the other accused. "The incident took place on September 26. The victim was taken to a hospital in Madhya Pradesh as he was injured and hence they could not inform the police about it immediately," the senior police official said.
The brother of the victim had posted a video of the incident on social media platform X and tagged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, state Director General of Police Prashant Kumar and other top police officials. The victim's brother demanded action against Bharti and other accused.
It is understood that the office of the DGP asked police officers posted at the Shaktinagar Police Station to take necessary action. Pipri Circle Officer Amit Kumar met the victim, who narrated his ordeal.