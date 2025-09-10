ETV Bharat / state

Sonam Wangchuk, Leh Apex Body Launch 35-Day Fast For Ladakh Statehood, Sixth Schedule

Srinagar: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and the Leh Apex Body (LAB) on Wednesday launched a 35-day hunger strike to press for Ladakh's inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution and full statehood for the region.

Addressing a press conference in Leh, Wangchuk said the fast would run until October 2, Gandhi Jayanti, which he described as a "landmark day" for their movement. The decision was made after the Union Home Ministry failed to convene any meeting with Ladakhi representatives in the last two months, he added.

"The talks with the Union government stopped around two months ago. Just when discussions on the core demands were about to begin, the government did not call for another meeting," Wangchuk said.

He added that New Delhi's silence forced them to escalate their protest through a prolonged fast. "We are left with no option but to intensify our movement for statehood and Sixth Schedule protection for Ladakh," the Ramon Magsaysay awardee said.