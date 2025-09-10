Sonam Wangchuk, Leh Apex Body Launch 35-Day Fast For Ladakh Statehood, Sixth Schedule
Published : September 10, 2025 at 7:36 PM IST
Srinagar: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and the Leh Apex Body (LAB) on Wednesday launched a 35-day hunger strike to press for Ladakh's inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution and full statehood for the region.
Addressing a press conference in Leh, Wangchuk said the fast would run until October 2, Gandhi Jayanti, which he described as a "landmark day" for their movement. The decision was made after the Union Home Ministry failed to convene any meeting with Ladakhi representatives in the last two months, he added.
"The talks with the Union government stopped around two months ago. Just when discussions on the core demands were about to begin, the government did not call for another meeting," Wangchuk said.
He added that New Delhi's silence forced them to escalate their protest through a prolonged fast. "We are left with no option but to intensify our movement for statehood and Sixth Schedule protection for Ladakh," the Ramon Magsaysay awardee said.
Wangchuk also reminded the ruling BJP of its promise during the last hill council elections in Leh to secure Sixth Schedule safeguards for the Himalayan region. With the next round of council polls approaching, Wangchuk urged the government to honour that commitment. "The promise should be fulfilled before the upcoming polls," he said.
At the beginning of the fast, the LAB organised an interfaith prayer service to highlight the peaceful and constitutional nature of their demands. "Our protest is non-violent, and our demands are within the ambit of the Indian Constitution," Wangchuk asserted.
Nearly two months ago, Wangchuk had announced plans to go on a hunger strike starting July 15 if the Centre did not hold talks with LAB and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) on Ladakh's political future. While the Home Ministry had assured a meeting for July 28, later advanced to July 20, the LAB representatives claim no progress has been made since.
Both LAB and KDA have been jointly spearheading the agitation seeking statehood and protection under the Sixth Schedule, which would provide Ladakh special constitutional safeguards for its tribal communities, land, and resources.
