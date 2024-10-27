ETV Bharat / state

Son Of Retired Chhattisgarh DGP Dies By Suicide In Bhopal; Case Registered

Bhopal: Son of a retired Director General of Police (DGP) of Chhattisgarh died by suicide here late Saturday evening, police said. Soon after the incident, the family took him to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead, police added.

According to the Assistant Sub-Inspector of Kamala Nagar police station, Indramani, "Retired DGP of Chhattisgarh Mohan Shukla lives in Vaishali Nagar of the police station area, whose 54-year-old son Tushar died by suicide in his house on Saturday evening."

"When the incident came to Tushar's wife's notice, she immediately rushed to a private hospital, where the doctors declared him dead,'' the officer added.

The family said that the 54-year-old man had been in depression for over two years and was undergoing treatment. The family also confirmed that Tushar had attempted suicide before as well.