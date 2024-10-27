Son Of Retired Chhattisgarh DGP Dies By Suicide In Bhopal; Case Registered

Bhopal: Son of a retired Director General of Police (DGP) of Chhattisgarh died by suicide here late Saturday evening, police said. Soon after the incident, the family took him to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead, police added.
According to the Assistant Sub-Inspector of Kamala Nagar police station, Indramani, "Retired DGP of Chhattisgarh Mohan Shukla lives in Vaishali Nagar of the police station area, whose 54-year-old son Tushar died by suicide in his house on Saturday evening."
"When the incident came to Tushar's wife's notice, she immediately rushed to a private hospital, where the doctors declared him dead,'' the officer added.
The family said that the 54-year-old man had been in depression for over two years and was undergoing treatment. The family also confirmed that Tushar had attempted suicide before as well.
The Kamala Nagar police station has registered a case on the same, but the statements of family members have not been recorded yet, the officials confirmed.
Tushar's father, Mohan Shukla, became the DGP of Chhattisgarh on 1 November 2000 and retired on 26 May 2001. After this, he shifted to Vaishali Nagar in Bhopal with his family.
Suicide is not a solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.