My Father's Death Has Shattered All My Dreams: Son Of Doctor Killed In Ganderbal Terror Attack

Budgam: Mohsin Shahnawaz Dar, son of Dr Shahnawaz Dar, who was killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district last night said the incident has left their entire family in utter shock and shattered his dreams of becoming an IAS officer.

"My father, Dr Shahnawaz Dar, was known in the area as a respected and honest man. He wanted me to become a doctor like him but I myself always dreamt to pursue a career in the civil services. My grandfather, a police inspector, believed that I would fulfill my dreams while my father was determined to support me in my journey," he said.

Mohsin has urged the administration to help him pursue his dream. "Now that my father is no more, all my dreams have been shattered. I have to take my family's responsibility. I want to urge the administration to help me pursue my dreams and support my family."

Dr Dar and six workers were killed when unidentified militants attacked a tunnel construction site on the Srinagar-Leh highway in Ganderbal district late last night. The attack occurred while the workers were returning to their camp in Gund.