Son Kills 85-year-old Mom Over Food In Surat, Detained

Surat: In a heart-wrenching incident, an octogenarian Bengali woman was killed by her son following a verbal spat over food in Panchsheel Nagar on Udhna-Magdalla Road here on Monday in the evening.

According to police, the mother-son duo, the 85-year-old wife of Vrindavan Biswal and Gandhi Vrindaban Biswal, hails from Odisha's Ganjam district. The son and his wife worked as a labourer in a textile factory in Surat and the mother had come over here six months ago to stay with her son. The duo used to have frequent arguments over food. On the fateful day when his wife was away, Gandhi, in the hit of the moment amid arguments, struck her mother with a stick on the head, leaving her bleeding profusely.

Seeing her mother in a pool of blood after she collapsed, a petrified Gandhi fled the spot. Later neighbours gathered around the house and informed the Khatodara Police about the incident who rushed to the spot. The accused has been arrested.

" An 85-year-old Bengali lady, wife of Vrindavan Biswal, who was living with her son and daughter-in-law under the Khatodata Police Station area was hit in the head by the son with a crockery item in the absence of the wife. The accused and his wife worked as labourers in Surat. There were frequent arguments between the mother and the son over food. The woman's body has been retrieved by the police and an autopsy will be conducted soon. Accused Gandhi has been detained and interrogation is on," Surat DCP Vijaysinh Gujjar said.