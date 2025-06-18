Son Killed, Cattle Smuggler Injured During Encounter With Police In Rajasthan

Deeg: A man was killed and his father, a suspected cattle smuggler, was injured during an encounter with police in Rajasthan's Deeg district on Wednesday, officials said.

According to the police, the deceased, Ashiq, was son of Kandha Mev alias Hashim, who is carrying a reward of Rs 45,000 and has over two dozen cases registered against him. Hashim was absconding for a long time.

Acting on a tip off, the Pahari Police team and the Bharatpur Range Special Police took joint action and arrested Ashiq and Hashim. Both were injured in the exchange of fire and Ashiq later died during treatment in the hospital.

Pahari SHO Yogendra Singh said, Bharatpur Range Special Team and Pahari Police had received information that Hashim and his son were present in the village. Following this, the teams raided the village and on spotting police personnel, both the accused fled from the spot. Police started chasing them and surrounded them near Ravalka Bandh area. Finding themselves in a tight spot, the duo opened fire and police resorted to retaliatory firing. Both suffered bullet injuries in the exchange of fire.

Police immediately took them to Pahari Hospital and after first aid they were referred to Bharatpur, where Ashiq later died. Police said that apart from cow smuggling, many other criminal cases are registered against the duo.

As per police records, Hashim is a notorious cow smuggler of Bharatpur range, who has been absconding for a long time and many police teams are searching for him.