Son-In-Law Kills Aunt For Insurance Money, Police Busts Cover-up Inspired By 'Drishyam' Movie

Siddipet: A man allegedly murdered his Aunt and tried to cover up the crime as an accident for claiming insurance money in Telangana's Siddipet under Thoguta police station jurisdiction, stated Police officials on Saturday. The accused confessed to Police that he was inspired by Drishyam movie to cover up the crime.

Briefing to the media, Siddipet Commissioner of Police B Anuradha said that T Venkatesh (32), a resident of Pedda Masanpalli village in Thoguta mandal, had taken multiple insurance policies in the name of his maternal aunt Ramavva(50) at the post office and State Bank of India (SBI) branch in March this year.

On July 7, he took Ramavva with him claiming to work near the farm. The Police official stated that he left her on the road and a Thar vehicle hit her. Venkatesh later called 100 and informed the police that it was an accident.

Based on CCTV footage, the Police identified the Thar vehicle and found out that the person who rented the car was Venkatesh's brother. Upon further investigation, it was revealed that the two brothers had planned to murder her for insurance money.