Son Hacks 70-Year-Old Father To Death In Tamil Nadu

Police arrive at the spot where a 70-year-old man was hacked to death in Tirunelveli district ( ETV Bharat )

Tirunelveli: A 70-year-old man was hacked to death by his son over demand for an additional money, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Poolaiyya, who hails from Muthur village near Sivanthipatti in Palayankottai taluka of Tirunelveli district.

Poolaiyya was married to Lakshmi and their only son is Ganesan, who is the accused. Ganesan's wife is Sangarammal.

Poolaiyya was engaged in farming and was retiring due to old age. Recently, Poolaiyya sold his father Kompaiya's properties and earned Rs 1.40 crore. He divided it among his siblings and gave Rs.50 lakh to Ganesan. It is understood that Ganesan, who received the money, bought gold jewelry for his daughter.

After this, Ganesan had a dispute with Poolaiyya and demanded an additional Rs. 10 lakh to demolish and rebuild his house. This dispute escalated into an argument between the two.