Son Hacks 70-Year-Old Father To Death In Tamil Nadu

Tirunelveli: A 70-year-old man was hacked to death by his son over demand for an additional money, police said on Wednesday.
The deceased has been identified as Poolaiyya, who hails from Muthur village near Sivanthipatti in Palayankottai taluka of Tirunelveli district.
Poolaiyya was married to Lakshmi and their only son is Ganesan, who is the accused. Ganesan's wife is Sangarammal.
Poolaiyya was engaged in farming and was retiring due to old age. Recently, Poolaiyya sold his father Kompaiya's properties and earned Rs 1.40 crore. He divided it among his siblings and gave Rs.50 lakh to Ganesan. It is understood that Ganesan, who received the money, bought gold jewelry for his daughter.
After this, Ganesan had a dispute with Poolaiyya and demanded an additional Rs. 10 lakh to demolish and rebuild his house. This dispute escalated into an argument between the two.
Meanwhile, Poolaiyya, who was undergoing treatment due to ill health, was waiting for a bus at the Muttur bus stop to go to the hospital as usual on April 1.
It is understood that at that time, Ganesan came there and demanded money, threatening Poolaiyya and started a fight. Poolaiyya said that he could not give the money. Enraged by this, Ganesan hacked his father to death with a sickle.
The locals were shocked to see this and immediately informed the Sivanthipatti police. The police rushed to the spot, recovered Poolaiyya's body and sent it to the Tirunelveli Government Hospital for an autopsy.
The Sivanthipatti police have also registered a murder case and arrested Ganesan and Sangarammal, who is accused of being accomplices in the murder. Police said that a probe is underway.