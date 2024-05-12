Uttar Pradesh: BHEL DGM Fulfills Father's Last Wish, Donates His Body to Medical College in Jhansi

Deceased Krishna Kumar Soni's son Anand, who is Senior DGM BHEL, speaking to ETV Bharat after donating his father's body (ETV Bharat)

Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh): Fulfilling their father's last wish, the children of a former telecommunication department Deputy Manager who died on Friday donated his body to a medical college in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi.

The deceased Krishna Kumar Soni died a natural death. He was 78 and served in several posts in the telecommunication department for decades before retiring as Deputy Manager from Jabalpur in 2006.

Soni had asked his children to donate his body after his death so that the medical students could learn from it. Abiding by his wish, Soni's eldest son Anand, younger one Anupam, and his daughter Anuradha donated the body to the medical college.

Anand, who works as Senior Deputy General Manager (DGM) in BHEL, told ETV Bharat that his father had made a wish that his body be donated so that it could be used for learning and progress in medical science. "He wanted his body to be used in medical science and that the students benefit and learn from it. He had decided several years ago and had informed us about the same," Anand said.

More About Body Donation

Body Donation, also called Deh Dan in India, is the donation of the whole body after death for medical research and education. According to Organ Receiving & Giving Awareness Network (ORGAN), an NGO at the forefront of organ donation, Deh Dan is important for helping medical students and researchers understand the human body, and for the advancement of science.

How to pledge

ORGAN says that any person wishing to donate their body can make prior arrangements with the local medical college, hospital, or an NGO, before death. Individuals may request a consent form from a medical institution or an NGO, which will then give information about policies and procedures followed after the potential donor is deceased. However, signing a prior consent form is not compulsory but is preferable so that your family is aware of your decision and the role they need to play in fulfilling your wish.

Some renowned Indians who donated their body for medical research include Jurist Leila Seth, CPI (M) leader Somnath Chatterji, Former West Bengal Chief Minister Jyoti Basu, and Jana Sangh leader Nanaji Deshmukh.

Read More