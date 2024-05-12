ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh: BHEL DGM Fulfills Father's Last Wish, Donates His Body to Medical College in Jhansi

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 12, 2024, 11:39 AM IST

Updated : May 12, 2024, 12:28 PM IST

Fulfilling their father's last wish, the children of a former telecommunication department Deputy Manager who died on Friday donated his body to a medical college in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi.
(From the left) Photo of deceased Krishna Kumar Soni; His son Anand, who is Senior DGM BHEL, speaking to ETV Bharat after donating his father's body(ETV Bharat)

Children of a man who had wished that his body be used for medical research after his death donated his body to a medical college in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi. The deceased Krishna Kumar Soni had served as a deputy manager in the telecommunications department before retiring in 2006. He died on May 10 at 78. His elder son Anand, who works as a Senior Deputy General Manager (DGM) in BHEL, spoke to ETV Bharat about his father's wish.

Deceased Krishna Kumar Soni's son Anand, who is Senior DGM BHEL, speaking to ETV Bharat after donating his father's body (ETV Bharat)

Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh): Fulfilling their father's last wish, the children of a former telecommunication department Deputy Manager who died on Friday donated his body to a medical college in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi.

The deceased Krishna Kumar Soni died a natural death. He was 78 and served in several posts in the telecommunication department for decades before retiring as Deputy Manager from Jabalpur in 2006.

Soni had asked his children to donate his body after his death so that the medical students could learn from it. Abiding by his wish, Soni's eldest son Anand, younger one Anupam, and his daughter Anuradha donated the body to the medical college.

Anand, who works as Senior Deputy General Manager (DGM) in BHEL, told ETV Bharat that his father had made a wish that his body be donated so that it could be used for learning and progress in medical science. "He wanted his body to be used in medical science and that the students benefit and learn from it. He had decided several years ago and had informed us about the same," Anand said.

More About Body Donation

Body Donation, also called Deh Dan in India, is the donation of the whole body after death for medical research and education. According to Organ Receiving & Giving Awareness Network (ORGAN), an NGO at the forefront of organ donation, Deh Dan is important for helping medical students and researchers understand the human body, and for the advancement of science.

How to pledge

ORGAN says that any person wishing to donate their body can make prior arrangements with the local medical college, hospital, or an NGO, before death. Individuals may request a consent form from a medical institution or an NGO, which will then give information about policies and procedures followed after the potential donor is deceased. However, signing a prior consent form is not compulsory but is preferable so that your family is aware of your decision and the role they need to play in fulfilling your wish.

Some renowned Indians who donated their body for medical research include Jurist Leila Seth, CPI (M) leader Somnath Chatterji, Former West Bengal Chief Minister Jyoti Basu, and Jana Sangh leader Nanaji Deshmukh.

Read More

  1. Bhubaneswar: Parents Donate Organs of Their 8-Year-Old Brain Dead Son
  2. In first bilateral hand transplant in north India, dying patient saves four lives
  3. Women outnumber men while signing up on portal for organ donation
Last Updated :May 12, 2024, 12:28 PM IST

TAGGED:

SON DONATE FATHER BODY IN JHANSIDEH DANBODY DONATION FOR SCIENCEJHANSI BODY DONATION

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

Mother's Day 2024: Five Last-minute Gift Ideas To Surprise Your Mom

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.