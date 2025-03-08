Son Dead, Father and Daughter Missing After Car Plunges Into SRSP Canal in Telangana

Warangal: A tragic accident occurred at Thigarajupalli in Warangal district, Telangana, when a car plunged into the Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) canal, resulting in the death of a young boy. While the man and his daughter remain missing, while locals rescued the mother.

Somarapu Praveen, a resident of Mecharajupalli in Parvatagiri mandal, Warangal district, was travelling from Hanumakonda to his native village with his wife Krishnaveni, daughter Chaitra Sai and son Arya Vardhan Sai. While driving, Praveen experienced severe chest pain.

Attempting to return to Warangal for medical help, his condition worsened, causing him to lose control of the vehicle, which then veered off the road and plunged into the canal. Krishnaveni was rescued by locals, but Arya Vardhan Sai tragically lost his life. Praveen and Chaitra Sai were washed away along with the car. Authorities are working to control the water flow as the search for the duo continues.

