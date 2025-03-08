ETV Bharat / state

Son Dead, Father and Daughter Missing After Car Plunges Into SRSP Canal in Telangana

Somarapu Praveen, travelling from Hanumakonda to his village with his family, suffered severe chest pain while driving, leading to a tragic accident in Warangal.

Etv Bharat
Mother rescued, son dead, father and daughter missing as car plunges into SRSP canal in Warangal district, Telangana, on Saturday. (Etv Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 8, 2025, 4:17 PM IST

Warangal: A tragic accident occurred at Thigarajupalli in Warangal district, Telangana, when a car plunged into the Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) canal, resulting in the death of a young boy. While the man and his daughter remain missing, while locals rescued the mother.

Somarapu Praveen, a resident of Mecharajupalli in Parvatagiri mandal, Warangal district, was travelling from Hanumakonda to his native village with his wife Krishnaveni, daughter Chaitra Sai and son Arya Vardhan Sai. While driving, Praveen experienced severe chest pain.

Attempting to return to Warangal for medical help, his condition worsened, causing him to lose control of the vehicle, which then veered off the road and plunged into the canal. Krishnaveni was rescued by locals, but Arya Vardhan Sai tragically lost his life. Praveen and Chaitra Sai were washed away along with the car. Authorities are working to control the water flow as the search for the duo continues.

Read more: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Inspects SLBC Tunnel Accident Site, Orders Enhanced Rescue Operation

Warangal: A tragic accident occurred at Thigarajupalli in Warangal district, Telangana, when a car plunged into the Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) canal, resulting in the death of a young boy. While the man and his daughter remain missing, while locals rescued the mother.

Somarapu Praveen, a resident of Mecharajupalli in Parvatagiri mandal, Warangal district, was travelling from Hanumakonda to his native village with his wife Krishnaveni, daughter Chaitra Sai and son Arya Vardhan Sai. While driving, Praveen experienced severe chest pain.

Attempting to return to Warangal for medical help, his condition worsened, causing him to lose control of the vehicle, which then veered off the road and plunged into the canal. Krishnaveni was rescued by locals, but Arya Vardhan Sai tragically lost his life. Praveen and Chaitra Sai were washed away along with the car. Authorities are working to control the water flow as the search for the duo continues.

Read more: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Inspects SLBC Tunnel Accident Site, Orders Enhanced Rescue Operation

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CAR PLUNGES INTO CANALSON DEADFATHER AND SON MISSINGACCIDENT IN WARANGAL DISTRICTMAN SUFFERS CHEST PAIN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mushroom Jalebi: Sweet And Savoury Innovation From Haryana Farmer Couple

A Sip At A Time: Naali Cha, Odia Series Explores Bittersweet Taste Of Virtual And Real World

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC's Order Of Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Wrongful Confinement

Geopolitics | Donald Trump's Tectonic Shifts In US Foreign Policy And Russia-Ukraine War

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.