Son Became Robber To Pay Off Father's Loan, Came From Gujarat To Commit Robbery In UP

Kaushambi: The Uttar Pradesh (UP) Police have arrested two Gujarati youths in connection to a robbery that took place on May 16, in Kaushambi district, UP. Investigation revealed that one of the two involved in the robbery had committed the crime to repay his father’s loan. However, they were unsuccessful because locals prevented them from escaping with the loot.

The incident took place on May 16, at a dhaba in the Kokhraj police station limits. A businessman going to Delhi from Varanasi was allegedly robbed by the accused. Locals chased them following which the two left the bag containing the money and fled from the scene.

According to the Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar, Devda Nirmal, a resident of Panswada in the Banashkantha district, under the Pathwada Police Station limits, worked in a cement factory. His father Uday Singh had earlier taken a loan of Rs. 8 lakh from a bank and was under pressure to repay the loan.

Nirmal told the police during interrogation that his maternal uncle Dhawal Kumar, who works as a collection agent for a company, had informed him that a businessman - Bhavesh Kumar, would be carrying money from Varanasi to Delhi in a bus. After receiving this information, Nirmal decided to rob the businessman and booked two seats in the same bus along with his friend Praveen Singh.

When the bus stopped at a dhaba in Kokhraj, the Nirmal and his friend Praveen started running away with the bag. While locals started chasing them, the bag got torn, prompting the two to drop it on the highway before fleeing.

The two then fled to Gujarat from where they were arrested. The police have filed a case and are now on the lookout to arrest Dhawal Kumar as the third accused in the case.