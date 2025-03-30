Sirohi: Son Kills Father For 'Asking' Him To Join Wheat Harvesting Work In Field

Sirohi: A heartbreaking incident took place on Sunday in Bhakyorji of Abu Road Sadar police station area of ​​the Sirohi district. Here, a son allegedly stabbed his father to death. On receiving the information, police officers also reached the spot.

Sadar police station officer Darshan Singh said that Bhakyorji resident Badaram Garasiya (50) was harvesting wheat with his family in a field near his house. His son Padmaram (22) was resting at home. At this, the father scolded his son. The father told the son to go to the field to harvest wheat. Upon this, son Padmaram got angry. He attacked his father with a sharp knife and purportedly stabbed the latter on the back. Badaram was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition, but he died on the way. At this, the family brought the body home and informed the police about the incident.

On receiving the information, Girwar Chowki in-charge Kailashchand reached the spot with his team and informed the senior officials about the incident. On receiving the information, CO Gomaram, Sadar Thanadhikari Darshan Singh also reached the spot.