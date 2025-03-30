ETV Bharat / state

Sirohi: Son Kills Father For 'Asking' Him To Join Wheat Harvesting Work In Field

The accused allegedly stabbed his father in the back upon being scolded for resting at home instead of joining harvest work in the wheat field.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 30, 2025, 10:48 PM IST

Sirohi: A heartbreaking incident took place on Sunday in Bhakyorji of Abu Road Sadar police station area of ​​the Sirohi district. Here, a son allegedly stabbed his father to death. On receiving the information, police officers also reached the spot.

Sadar police station officer Darshan Singh said that Bhakyorji resident Badaram Garasiya (50) was harvesting wheat with his family in a field near his house. His son Padmaram (22) was resting at home. At this, the father scolded his son. The father told the son to go to the field to harvest wheat. Upon this, son Padmaram got angry. He attacked his father with a sharp knife and purportedly stabbed the latter on the back. Badaram was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition, but he died on the way. At this, the family brought the body home and informed the police about the incident.

On receiving the information, Girwar Chowki in-charge Kailashchand reached the spot with his team and informed the senior officials about the incident. On receiving the information, CO Gomaram, Sadar Thanadhikari Darshan Singh also reached the spot.

Mobile Investigation Team reached from Sirohi and collected evidence from the spot. The police kept the body in the mortuary. The police then got the post-mortem done and handed over the body to the family. After the incident, the accused son Padmaram has been absconding. The police is searching for him. The deceased also has two daughters aged 17 and 15 years.

