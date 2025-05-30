Somnath Temple Shivling Controversy: Shrine Trust Seeks Evidence From Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Junagadh: The Somnath Temple Trust has clarified its stance on Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's plans to reinstall what he claims are fragments of the original Somnath Jyotirlinga.

The Temple Trust clarified that it would be inappropriate to accept any other stone with magnetic effect as a piece of Shivling for the shrine without any supporting evidence. The Trust stated it can take a decision on the matter only after Ravi Shankar presents evidence of the magnetic stone in his possession.

For the last few days, the social media is abuzz on the claim of Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's claim that he possesses some magnetic stone pieces belonging to the Shivling installed 999 years ago in Somnath. Somnath Temple Trust's trustee and former secretary Praveen Lahiri said the claim of Ravi Shankar and his opinion is his own. "Also, if he has any proof or evidence regarding the magnetic stone, then the Somnath Temple Trust can move forward in the matter," he said.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in a video on social media stated, "999 years ago, when the heretics attacked the Somnath temple and damaged the Shivling along with the temple, a few pieces of the Shivling remained safe with some people for centuries. These pieces were given to me. The Shivling of Somnath temple, which is also seen as a symbol of magnetic energy, stones with such magnetic energy keep floating in the air continuously". Somnath Temple Trust Trustee PK Lahiri asked who gave Ravi Shankar the stone and when did he get it.

Carved stones on display at Somnath Temple (ETV Bharat)

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar recently claimed to possess four fragments of the original Somnath Jyotirlinga that was reportedly destroyed by Mahmud Ghazni in 1026 AD. He stated these fragments came into his possession just before the current Mahakumbh and has since organized religious events to allow public darshan of them. He also announced plans to reinstall these fragments at the Somnath temple.