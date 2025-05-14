Some Sweet And Decisive Memories Related To New Chief Justice Of India Bhushan Ramakrishna Gavai

Amravati: Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai on Wednesday took oath as the 52nd Chief Justice of India at a ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday. His family was also present at the swearing-in ceremony.
A native of Frejpura here in Maharashtra, Justice Gavai is known as a people’s person, who considers everyone his own. Speaking to ETV Bharat, his uncle, Vasant Rao Gavai, and childhood friend Rupchand Khandelwal shared some sweet and decisive memories related to the legal luminary.
About childhood
Born on November 24, 1960, Justice Gavai spent his childhood in a small village called Darapur in Daryapur taluka of the district. His father, former governor of Kerala and Bihar, late R S Gavai, popularly known as Dadasaheb Gavai, worked for the rights of Dalits, the movement led by B R Ambedkar from the beginning.
Justice Gavai’s mother, Kamaltai Gavai, was a teacher at Maheshwari Girls' School in the city. During his childhood, the Gavai family ran the household on a monthly income of Rs 67.
“In tough situations like illness, the family would support each other. At times, I was responsible for taking care of Bhushan saheb and other children when their parents were away,” his uncle Vasant Rao said.
Education in the municipal school
At the age of 5, Bhushan joined the Municipal Council Primary School, headed by headmistress Mrs Ramteke in the Fraserpura area.
After the fifth grade, he went to Gyanmata Vidyalaya for further education. He pursued his higher education in Mumbai after the tenth grade, said his uncle.
Happy and sad moments
During his primary school days, Justice Gavai fell seriously ill when both of his parents were away. Vasant Rao said the time was tough for the family as both of Justice Bhushan’s parents were away.
“I was alone and decided to take care of him. I carried him on a cycle rickshaw to our family doctor, Dr Bendre, who praised his strength and my efforts,” he said. “Later, when Dadasaheb came home and got to know about the incident, he also praised me for the work,” Vasant Rao said.
Our family's Bhushan
Justice Gavai was the first son of the family, making his birth a festive occasion for the family. “There was joy among all of us, there was a lot of discussion over naming the child. However, Dadasaheb took it upon himself and named him Bhushan,” his uncle said.
“We are happy today that our son has become a Bhushan not only of the Gavai family, but of the entire country,” he said.
Fulfilled grandfather's dream
Dadasaheb made a name for himself through his political work, while Justice Bhushan earned his name in the legal field.
“Bhushan used to say since childhood that he would fulfil his grandfather's wish as he wanted one of his sons to be a lawyer,” Vasant said.
He worked as a government lawyer in the Mumbai High Court, Amravati Court, later in the Nagpur High Court, and then as a judge of the High Court. Later, Justice Bhushan took a big leap to become a judge of the Supreme Court and today, the Chief Justice of the country.
A friend calls him humble
“It’s a matter of great pride and happiness that our friend, who would study with me on the mat laid on the floor in a municipal school, became Chief Justice,” said Rupchand Agarwal, Justice Gavai’s childhood friend.
“He is a humble person as he was during his childhood. A few days ago, Bhushan Gavai came to know about the death of the mother of a worker in the Amravati court in Nagpur. He called me and asked me to go to that person to ask if he needed any help,” he said.
“We are proud that our friend, who cherishes even a small person, has grown up to this extent,” Khandelwal said.
