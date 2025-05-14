ETV Bharat / state

Some Sweet And Decisive Memories Related To New Chief Justice Of India Bhushan Ramakrishna Gavai

Some Sweet And Decisive Memories Related To New Chief Justice Of India Bhushan Ramakrishna Gavai ( ETV Bharat )

Amravati: Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai on Wednesday took oath as the 52nd Chief Justice of India at a ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday. His family was also present at the swearing-in ceremony.

A native of Frejpura here in Maharashtra, Justice Gavai is known as a people’s person, who considers everyone his own. Speaking to ETV Bharat, his uncle, Vasant Rao Gavai, and childhood friend Rupchand Khandelwal shared some sweet and decisive memories related to the legal luminary.

About childhood

Born on November 24, 1960, Justice Gavai spent his childhood in a small village called Darapur in Daryapur taluka of the district. His father, former governor of Kerala and Bihar, late R S Gavai, popularly known as Dadasaheb Gavai, worked for the rights of Dalits, the movement led by B R Ambedkar from the beginning.

Justice Gavai’s mother, Kamaltai Gavai, was a teacher at Maheshwari Girls' School in the city. During his childhood, the Gavai family ran the household on a monthly income of Rs 67.

“In tough situations like illness, the family would support each other. At times, I was responsible for taking care of Bhushan saheb and other children when their parents were away,” his uncle Vasant Rao said.

Vasant Rao Gavai, uncle of new Chief Justice of India, Bhushan Ramakrishna (ETV Bharat)

Education in the municipal school

At the age of 5, Bhushan joined the Municipal Council Primary School, headed by headmistress Mrs Ramteke in the Fraserpura area.

After the fifth grade, he went to Gyanmata Vidyalaya for further education. He pursued his higher education in Mumbai after the tenth grade, said his uncle.

Happy and sad moments

During his primary school days, Justice Gavai fell seriously ill when both of his parents were away. Vasant Rao said the time was tough for the family as both of Justice Bhushan’s parents were away.