‘Some People Malign LG Sinha’s Image’: Jammu Kashmir Minister Slams PSA On AAP MLA Mehraj Malik
Minister Javed Rana warned that attempts are being made to malign LG Manoj Sinha’s image, terming PSA against AAP MLA Mehraj Malik misuse of power.
Published : September 11, 2025 at 4:01 PM IST
Srinagar: The dual power system in Jammu and Kashmir is allowing ‘advantage to some people’ to malign the reputation of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, said a senior minister in the Omar Abdullah-led government.
Minister for Forests, Environment and Tribal Affairs Javed Ahmad Rana described slapping the elected Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Mehraj Malik with the Public Safety Act as a ‘misuse of power’.
“It is wrong and a misuse of power,” he said, opposing booking the MLA Doda under the PSA. He was booked by the District Magistrate Harvinder Singh on Monday for “being a threat to public order”. Since then, the Chenab Valley district, from where Malik hails, has erupted in protest. In response, the authorities have imposed curfew-like restrictions and banned large assemblies of people.
“Some people are taking advantage of the dual power system. I want to tell Lieutenant Governor (Manoj Sinha) that these people malign his image. This should not have happened to slap an elected MLA with a PSA. For any wrongdoing, there are laws. But a PSA against an elected member is an injustice,” Rana said.
The government, according to the minister, is expecting a big package for Jammu and Kashmir from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the aftermath of the natural calamity that struck the region. Over 100 people were killed in two separate incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, and large parts of the Union Territory were ravaged.
Speaking at the ‘National Forest Martyrs Day 2025’ in Srinagar, where panellists and officials from Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the country had gathered to observe the event, the minister said he does not “deliberately” name Jammu and Kashmir as a Union Territory, as it is not acceptable to people.
“In 2014, I visited Telangana when it was not a state. The discussion in mosques, temples or churches revolved around statehood. But we feel hesitation in talking about our rights,” Rana said while calling a panellist to convey the demand for the restoration to the Union Forest Minister.
