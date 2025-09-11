ETV Bharat / state

‘Some People Malign LG Sinha’s Image’: Jammu Kashmir Minister Slams PSA On AAP MLA Mehraj Malik

Srinagar: The dual power system in Jammu and Kashmir is allowing ‘advantage to some people’ to malign the reputation of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, said a senior minister in the Omar Abdullah-led government.

Minister for Forests, Environment and Tribal Affairs Javed Ahmad Rana described slapping the elected Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Mehraj Malik with the Public Safety Act as a ‘misuse of power’.

“It is wrong and a misuse of power,” he said, opposing booking the MLA Doda under the PSA. He was booked by the District Magistrate Harvinder Singh on Monday for “being a threat to public order”. Since then, the Chenab Valley district, from where Malik hails, has erupted in protest. In response, the authorities have imposed curfew-like restrictions and banned large assemblies of people.

“Some people are taking advantage of the dual power system. I want to tell Lieutenant Governor (Manoj Sinha) that these people malign his image. This should not have happened to slap an elected MLA with a PSA. For any wrongdoing, there are laws. But a PSA against an elected member is an injustice,” Rana said.