Somber New Year Celebration In Kashmir Over Former PM Manmohan Singh's Death

Director Tourism Kashmir Raja Yaqoob said that no official celebration will be held in view of the seven-day mourning period over the former PM's demise.

Skiers ski down the slopes of Gulmarg in Baramulla, J&K
Skiers ski down the slopes of Gulmarg in Baramulla, J&K (File/ ETV Bharat)
By Moazum Mohammad

Published : 39 minutes ago

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir will witness no official celebration on the eve of New Year in the face of seven-day mourning over the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

The mourning period is being observed across the country from December 26, 2024 to January 1, 2025. Dr Manmohan Singh, who was the PM of the country from 2004 to 2014 passed away at AIIMS Delhi on Dec 26.

Director Tourism Kashmir Raja Yaqoob confirmed that no official celebration will take place in the Valley in view of the seven-day mourning.

This comes after Kashmir experienced snow last week with key tourist destinations including Gulmarg and Pahalgam brimming with visitors.

The ski resort Gulmarg used to be abuzz with a series of events including a grand gala dinner, laser show besides live music performance on the New Year. Last year, singer Aabha Hanjura performed live at Gulmarg Golf Course, enthralling tourists.

Yaqoob said that the government will celebrate the winter carnival in Gulmarg and other places later in the winter.

More than 50 kilometers from Srinagar, Gulmarg nestled in the mountains of Pirpanjal at an elevation of 8500 feet above sea level is among the world’s highest ski resorts.

Besides, it is known for the world’s second highest cable car known as Gondola at an altitude of 13,400 feet. Considered among the world's prominent destinations for skiers with powdery snow, wide terrains running through pine forests and breathtaking beauty, the winter wonderland remains buried under heaps of snow from November till mid-April.

The season’s first snow spell last week has already drawn the attention of tourists including foreigners to Gulmarg for the New Year and skiing.

Several hotel managers said there has been heightened inquiries from tourists including foreigners since the snowfall and they are expecting to receive a good rush on the New Year’s Eve.

Hotel Hilltop Manager, Altaf Ahmad said they have planned a series of events including live music and gala dinner for their guests on New Year’s Eve.

The hotel with 67 rooms is booked till January 6 with a second bout of snowfall predicted this week to further intensify the rush to Gulmarg.

The authorities have advised motorists heading towards Gulmarg to equip their vehicles with anti-skid chains to prevent skidding on icy roads in view of snow.

