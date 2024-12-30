ETV Bharat / state

Somber New Year Celebration In Kashmir Over Former PM Manmohan Singh's Death

Skiers ski down the slopes of Gulmarg in Baramulla, J&K ( File/ ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir will witness no official celebration on the eve of New Year in the face of seven-day mourning over the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

The mourning period is being observed across the country from December 26, 2024 to January 1, 2025. Dr Manmohan Singh, who was the PM of the country from 2004 to 2014 passed away at AIIMS Delhi on Dec 26.

Director Tourism Kashmir Raja Yaqoob confirmed that no official celebration will take place in the Valley in view of the seven-day mourning.

This comes after Kashmir experienced snow last week with key tourist destinations including Gulmarg and Pahalgam brimming with visitors.

The ski resort Gulmarg used to be abuzz with a series of events including a grand gala dinner, laser show besides live music performance on the New Year. Last year, singer Aabha Hanjura performed live at Gulmarg Golf Course, enthralling tourists.

Yaqoob said that the government will celebrate the winter carnival in Gulmarg and other places later in the winter.

More than 50 kilometers from Srinagar, Gulmarg nestled in the mountains of Pirpanjal at an elevation of 8500 feet above sea level is among the world’s highest ski resorts.