Sole K9 Handler Of Assam Rifles To Be Posted In CI Ops In Northeast

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: The Assam Rifles is all set to deploy its only lady dog handler-cum-riflewoman Sreelakshmi PV into counter-insurgency operations in the Northeast.

“Yes, it is very likely. Dog handlers and their K9s in Assam Rifles are often deployed in sensitive duties, including counter-insurgency operations. As a trained handler, Sreelakshmi could be assigned to operational areas where detection of explosives, tracking and patrol duties are critical in combating insurgency threats,” a senior Assam Rifles official told ETV Bharat on Monday.

It was a significant milestone in the chapter of Assam Rifles, as Sreelakshmi became the only woman dog handler in the force. Demonstrating courage, determination and passion Sreelakshmi has embarked on a pioneering journey in a field traditionally dominated by men. With her inclusion as a woman dog handler, Assam Rifles looks forward to seeing more women follow in her inspiring footsteps.

“It is highly significant. Having a woman dog handler like Sreelakshmi marks a progressive step towards greater gender inclusivity in a historically male-dominated force like the Assam Rifles. It sends a strong message about empowering women in combat support roles and demonstrates the force’s commitment to diversity and modernization,” the official said.

It’s a dream cum true for Sreelakshmi

Sreelakshmi, who hails from Kerala, said she is getting trained at Assam Rifles Dog Training Centre. “Since my childhood, I wanted to have a dog. But I never got a chance to keep a dog as a pet. I always thought I would do so when I grow up. Then I was recruited into Assam Rifles and it seemed so difficult to keep a dog with me while on duty. But when I saw the trained dog Roja at my unit, I was surprised by seeing her abilities as a narcotics detection canine,” she said.

Sreelakhsmi with Iris (ETV Bharat)

Sreelakshmi said Roja is a human being only she cannot speak. "She aspired me to be a dog handler the moment I saw her. And I volunteered for the dog handler course without even thinking twice,” she said.

Assam Rifles Dog Training Centre

Situated in Assam’s Jorhat district, the Dog Training Centre of Assam Rifles, has recently started inhouse breeding of dogs which are then given to Assam Rifles Battalions and are employed for explosive detection, narcotics detection, infantry patrol, guard duties and tracer duties.

The Dog Training Centre, raised in 1996 has been providing trained dogs which are force multipliers in true sense. “ARDTC is really amazing. They are making a dog a soldier. The dog I got here for studying handling is a labrador retriever named Iris . She is a tracker dog and is in her first stage of tracker training. Now along with training I am developing a bond with Iris,” said Sreelakshmi.

“From a professional standpoint, there is no major operational difference. Dog handling primarily relies on skill, patience, mutual trust and training, qualities that are not gender-specific,” an officer said.

Some trainers even argue that women often display greater empathy, patience, and gentleness which can help in building a stronger bond with their K9 partners. However, in high-stress field conditions, the physical endurance requirements are identical for both male and female handlers, the officer added.

Sreelakshmi’s inclusion is likely to boost the morale and capability of the K9 unit. It brings visibility to the unit’s critical role and showcases a new model of leadership and competence. Assam Rifles has multiple K9 units deployed across the Northeast, but specific figures vary due to operational security reasons.

Broadly, the Force maintain over 30 K9 teams (each team includes a dog and a handler) specializing in explosives detection, search and rescue and counter-insurgency roles.

Talking to this correspondent, V Tulsi Nair, a retired Assam Rifles officer and national president of Assam Rifles Ex-servicemen Welfare Association (AREWA) expressed confidence that Sreelakshmi’s role will definitely inspire other women in the society.

“If anybody wants to join the paramilitary forces, the individual should definitely pursue the dream. Sreelakshmi also pursued her dream and her love for dogs inspired her to become a dog handler in Assam Rifles,” said Nair.

Joint training with other K9 units

There have been initiatives and discussions for joint training exercises of K9 units of all paramilitary forces.

“Assam Rifles often collaborates with other central armed police forces (CAPFs) like CRPF, BSF, and ITBP for skill enhancement, including K9 training. These joint exercises aim at sharing best practices, standardizing operational tactics, and improving interoperability among forces especially for operations in insurgency-prone and border areas,” the official stated.

K9 Unit/Canine Squad

K9 units are integral to the forces’ capabilities, providing support in areas such as explosive detection, tracking, and anti-Naxal operations. These dogs are trained for tasks like infantry patrol, anti-sabotage sniffer duties and detecting bombs and improvised explosive devices (IEDs). K9 units are used in high-risk operations, such as counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency missions and play a crucial role in detecting explosives and narcotics, helping to prevent attacks and maintain security in sensitive areas. Additionally, their ability to navigate challenging terrains and detect hidden threats makes them invaluable in border security and surveillance operations.

K9 equipped with advanced technology

K9 units often work alongside other specialized units within the central armed police force (CAPF), such as the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), to provide comprehensive security solutions.

Some K9 units, like those in the National Security Guard (NSG), are equipped with advanced technology such as two-way audio-video K9 augmentation devices, allowing handlers to see what the dogs see in real-time, enhancing operational effectiveness. This integration of technology not only boosts the efficiency of operations but also ensures the safety of both the handlers and the dogs.

Assam Rifles-Sentinels of the Northeast

The Assam Rifles came into being in 1835, as a militia called the ‘Cachar Levy’. With approximately 750 men, this Force was formed to primarily protect British Tea estates and their settlements against tribal raids. Subsequently, all these Forces were reorganised and renamed as the ‘Frontier Force’ as their role was increased to conduct punitive expeditions across the borders of Assam.

The Post-Independence role of the Assam Rifles continued to evolve ranging from conventional combat role during Sino-India War 1962, operating in foreign land as part of the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) to Sri Lanka in 1987 (Op Pawan) to peacekeeping role in the North-Eastern areas of India in the face of growing tribal unrest and insurgency.

Assam Rifles has grown substantially over the years from 17 battalions in 1960 to 46 battalions at present. Assam Rifles guards the Indo-Myanmar border, maintaining law and order, and countering insurgency.

They also maintain security on the Indo-China border. Additionally, Assam Rifles is deployed in Jammu & Kashmir, playing a role in border security and maintaining peace.

Women in Assam Rifles

According to home ministry data in possession of ETV Bharat, the total sanctioned strength of the Assam Rifles (AR) and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) as on January 1, 2025, stands at 10,59,674 personnel, while the actual posted strength is 9,47,981, indicating a shortfall of 1,11,693 personnel. Of the total sanctioned strength of 65,536 personnel in Assam Rifles, the force has 61,767 posted strength including 2,513 women personnel.