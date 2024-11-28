ETV Bharat / state

Jawans Stranded In Dhanbad After Election Duty, School Activities Disrupted

Several jawans deployed in Jharkhand for election duties have been stranded in Dhanbad, despite the completion of the Jharkhand election.

Vehicle at the school where the Jawans have been accomodated (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 31 minutes ago

Dhanbad: At least 80 jawans from the Tripura State Rifle (TSR), who were deployed at Jharkhand for election duties have been stranded in Dhanbad. Despite the conclusion of the Jharkhand election, on November 20, the jawans were stuck in the state. The soldiers are currently staying in a government school in Kolkusma, disrupting regular school activities. The soldiers have been unable to return to their respective posts due to delays in receiving release orders and the unavailability of transportation.

Meanwhile, five vehicles and their drivers, who arrived from Bihar for election duty, also remain stuck. A driver, Mahesh Das expressed concern over food and finance saying that the administration has not provided any support.

The upgraded high school in Saraidhela where the soldiers are accommodated has been converted into their temporary shelter. The principal, Sukhdev Ram, said that upcoming eighth and tenth-grade examinations are being disrupted. Online classes have been arranged under departmental pressure, but out of 1,300 students, only 250 can attend as the majority of students have deprived of smartphones.

Subedar Parshuram Dev Verma of Tripura State Rifle said that the soldiers were initially stationed at a private school in Bank More but were relocated to the government school after the election ended.

The district’s SSP, HP Janardhanan, acknowledged the delay in issuing release orders and mentioned that similar issues are faced by other forces in the district. He assured that measures would be taken to address the disruption of school activities.

