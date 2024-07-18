Soldier Injured In Doda Encounter Airlifted By IAF To Command Hospital Udhampur

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): The Indian Air Force on Thursday airlifted a critically injured Indian Army soldier injured in an encounter in Kastigarh area of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, to the Military Hospital in Udhampur, a Defence spokesperson said.

In a swift action, the IAF’s Udhampur station rushed a helicopter to shift the critically injured soldier to the Military Hospital in Udhampur for treatment thus saving a life, defense spokesperson Lt col Suneel Bartwal told ETV Bharat.

“Despite challenging weather, the evacuation was successful, ensuring timely medical care at Command Hospital, Udhampur” the defence spokesman further said.

Deputy Inspector General of J&K Police, Shridhar Patil, visited the Kastigarh area Doda near the encounter site and took stock of the situation after two Army soldiers were injured, one of them critically, on Thursday when terrorists attacked on army.

Officials said the attack at the camp came at about 2 am on Thursday. This was followed by a brief encounter but the terrorists managed to escape taking advantage of the darkness.

The gunfight was part of the larger search operation that has been launched following the killing of four soldiers, including a Captain, by terrorists in the nearby Dessa forest area on Monday.

While talking with reporters on sidelines of his visit to the encounter site, the DIG said that the search operation is underway. “I cannot share much information as our operation is in progress, and we will soon be successful,” he said.

Earlier in the morning, the Army opened fire upon observing suspicious movement near the Line of Control (LOC) in the Sunderbani area of Jammu’s Rajouri district.