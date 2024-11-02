ETV Bharat / state

J&K: Soldier Dies In 'Accidental' Fire In Srinagar's Rawalpora

The soldier was performing routine duties as part of a road-opening team when the incident occurred, according to a police official.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 11 minutes ago

Srinagar: An Indian Army soldier died Saturday after his service rifle 'accidentally' went off in the Rawalpora area on the outskirts of Srinagar, officials said.

The soldier was reportedly performing routine duties as part of a road-opening team when the incident occurred, according to a police official. Initial reports indicate his weapon went off unintentionally, causing fatal injuries. “The soldier was critically injured and succumbed to his wounds while being transported to a hospital,” a senior police official said.

Meanwhile, police teams arrived promptly at the scene following the incident. "We are investigating all possible angles to determine the exact circumstances surrounding this tragic incident,” the official said. The identity of the soldier has not been released so far.

