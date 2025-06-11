Soldier Beaten To Death In Jhunjhunu

Jhunjhunu: A soldier who had come home on leave was brutally beaten to death at Palota ka Bas village of Surajgarh area of Jhunjhunu. Havildar Vikram Singh was enrolled with18 Rajputana Rifles and was posted at Abohar in Punjab and was 40 years of age. He had come home on a seven day leave.

Surajgarh’s Station House Officer (SHO) Hemraj Meena disclosed that the Police had got a call from a villager saying that a badly injured man had entered their house. By the time the Police reached the spot, the family members of Havildar Vikram Singh had also reached there.

He disclosed that Havildar Vikram Singh had left his house on Tuesday night for some work. He was kidnapped by two youths who had approached him in a black car. The accused allegedly took him to their house and assaulted him.

The soldier’s family came to know about the incident around 9 pm when the accused dropped him outside a house in a seriously injured condition. They took him to Surajgarh Government Hospital from where he was referred to BDK Hospital in Jhunjhunu. He was declared dead in Jhunjhunu hospital.

“We have handed over his body to his family after postmortem on Wednesday,” disclosed Meena. The deceased’s family has alleged a conspiracy behind the murder saying that the accused were known to Havildar Vikram Singh and they killed him on account of some old enmity.

The deceased has left behind his wife and three children. His two daughters are 17 years old and his son is nine years of age. The family is in deep shock. SHO Meena said the Police are taking help from the deceased’s mobile location, call details and other digital tools.

The Police are learnt to have detained two accused for questioning. They have registered a case of murder on the basis of the complaint given by the deceased’s family.