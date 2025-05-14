Solapur Student Scores 35 Marks In All Subjects, Aspires To Become A Doctor

Solapur: In a unique story, a 10th-grade student from Solapur has drawn attention, not for topping the exam, but for passing the exams with exactly 35 marks in each subject. Imran Abdullah Sheikh, a student of Shri Mallikarjuna High School on Hotgi Road, passed his 10th-grade, just on the passing mark and secured 35 per cent, and aims to be a doctor.

He scored 175 marks out of 500. Imran's father, Abdullah Sheikh, who works as a daily wage labourer in a tyre factory, struggles to provide for the family's basic needs. Despite these hardships, Imran kept studying and wants to become a doctor.

"I got 35 per cent in all subjects with the blessings of my parents and my teachers' support and guidance," Imran said. Imran said he draws motivation from Mahatma Gandhi. He said, "Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of our Nation, also scored 35 per cent marks in all subjects in school. I also got 35 per cent marks."

Imran's story is not just about passing exams, but it is about his hard work and dedication. Completing 10th grade in such difficult circumstances is an achievement in itself. With limited resources, no private coaching, and financial uncertainty, Imran studied hard with the help of his school teachers.

His teacher said, "Imran is a quiet, serious, and focused student. He always tried to understand everything being taught in the class. He never gave up despite his struggles. He would often stay back to clarify doubts and always showed deep respect for education."

Imran said that he wants to study science in college and become a doctor. "I want to help poor people who cannot afford medical treatment," Imran said. His father is proud of him. He said, "I will do whatever I can to support my son's education."