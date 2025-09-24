Sohrabuddin Sheikh Encounter Case : CBI Court Verdict Challenged In Bombay High Court
The court sought a reply from the petitioners on their delay in challenging the verdict, within two weeks.
Published : September 24, 2025 at 7:43 PM IST
Mumbai: The brother of Sohrabuddin Sheikh, allegedly killed in a fake encounter with Gujarat Police, has challenged the December 2018 of the CBI court in the Bombay High Court.
The petition of Rubabuddin Sheikh was heard on Wednesday by a bench of Chief Justice Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Akhand. The High Court questioned why the Maharashtra government, along with Gujarat and Rajasthan, were made defendants in the case even though the case was against the CBI.
It also asked the petitioners why they challenged the verdict so late? The High Court issued directions to them to reply in this regard within two weeks.
While acquitting 22 of those accused of the killing of Sohrabuddin, Kausar Bi and Tulsiram Prajapti, the CBI court had in 2018 said, “The alleged offence was committed by the accused persons in discharge of their official duty and under the colour of office; even if it is assumed that the accused persons acted in excess of their official duty, then also they are entitled to claim protection of Section 197 (prosecution of judges and public servants) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).”
The accused were additionally also acquitted on charges of being involved in the 2006 alleged staged encounter of Tulsiram Prajapati, Sheikh’s associate and a witness to his alleged abduction.
According to special CBI Judge SJ Sharma, the prosecution failed to put forth any documentary and substantive evidence to suggest or establish the alleged conspiracy.
Sharma had apologized to the Sheikh family and publicly accepted that the verdict was was pronounced due to lack of strong evidence. He also announced that this was the last verdict in his career as a CBI court judge.
Rubabuddin, however, expressed his displeasure with the verdict. The CBI admitted in its final argument that there were many loose ends in the investigation and the case. It said the statements of the witnesses were recorded 12 years after the incident.