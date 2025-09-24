ETV Bharat / state

Sohrabuddin Sheikh Encounter Case : CBI Court Verdict Challenged In Bombay High Court

Mumbai: The brother of Sohrabuddin Sheikh, allegedly killed in a fake encounter with Gujarat Police, has challenged the December 2018 of the CBI court in the Bombay High Court.

The petition of Rubabuddin Sheikh was heard on Wednesday by a bench of Chief Justice Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Akhand. The High Court questioned why the Maharashtra government, along with Gujarat and Rajasthan, were made defendants in the case even though the case was against the CBI.

It also asked the petitioners why they challenged the verdict so late? The High Court issued directions to them to reply in this regard within two weeks.

While acquitting 22 of those accused of the killing of Sohrabuddin, Kausar Bi and Tulsiram Prajapti, the CBI court had in 2018 said, “The alleged offence was committed by the accused persons in discharge of their official duty and under the colour of office; even if it is assumed that the accused persons acted in excess of their official duty, then also they are entitled to claim protection of Section 197 (prosecution of judges and public servants) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).”