Sohrabuddin Encounter Case: After Almost 7 Years, CBI Says Won't Challenge Acquittal Of 22 Accused

Mumbai: The CBI has accepted the acquittal of all the 22 accused in the 2005 alleged fake encounter case of gangster Sohrabuddin Shaikh and his aide Tulsiram Prajapati and won't file an appeal against the 2018 verdict by a special court, the Bombay High Court was told on Wednesday. The special court had acquitted all the accused in December 2018, noting that the prosecution had failed to establish a cogent case to suggest that there had been any conspiracy to kill Shaikh and others, and the role of the accused.

Shaikh's brothers, Rubabuddin and Nayabuddin Shaikh, challenged the acquittal verdict in April 2019. Sohrabuddin was killed in November 2006 in an alleged encounter near Ahmedabad by the Gujarat Police. His wife, Kausar Bi, was also allegedly killed.

In December 2006, Tulsiram Prajapati, suspected to be a key witness, was killed in another alleged encounter. The Supreme Court transferred the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The trial was subsequently shifted to Mumbai.

On Wednesday, a bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad heard the appeal filed by Shaikh's brothers. Representing CBI, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh told the bench that the agency would not be filing any appeal against the (special court's) judgement.

"We (CBI) have accepted the acquittal judgment," Singh told the bench.