Essay Contest 2025

ETV Bharat / state

SOG Arrests Former CM Ashok Gehlot's PSO, His Son In Rajasthan Paper Leak Case

Accused Rajkumar Yadav is accused of having bought the SI recruitment test paper for his son Bharat Yadav.

Bharat Yadav(M), son of former Rajasthan CM, Ashok Gehlot's PSO, Rajkumar Yadav arrested by SOG in SI recruitment paper leak case
Bharat Yadav(M), son of former Rajasthan CM, Ashok Gehlot's PSO, Rajkumar Yadav arrested by SOG in SI recruitment paper leak case (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 9, 2025 at 6:59 PM IST

1 Min Read

Jaipur: The Special Operation Group (SOG) has arrested the former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's Personal Security Officer (PSO) and his son in connection with the 2021 Police Sub Inspector (SI) recruitment paper leak case.

SOG ADG VK Singh confirmed that Rajkumar Yadav and his son Bharat Yadav were arrested on Friday night. Both were produced in court on Saturday and taken on remand till August 12, Singh said. The SOG is interrogating them and it is expected that more names are likely to surface in the case.

Passed in written, failed in physical

SOG investigation has revealed that Rajkumar Yadav had bought the SI recruitment examination paper for his son Bharat Yadav. Bharat had passed the written examination, but failed in the physical efficiency test (physical test), due to which he could not be selected. Rajkumar Yadav is a head constable in Rajasthan Police and has been posted in Jaipur City Police Line. During Ashok Gehlot's tenure as Chief Minister, he was posted in his security and is currently also working as a PSO.

Bought paper from teacher

Earlier, SOG had arrested teacher Kundan Pandya in this case. Pandya is considered close to Babulal Katara, former member of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC). Investigation has revealed that Pandya took the SI recruitment paper from Babulal Katara and sold it further. According to the SOGm, Rajkumar Yadav had bought the same paper from Kundan Pandya for his son.

120 arrests so far

SOG has so far arrested 120 accused in the SI recruitment paper leak case. These include 55 trainee sub-inspectors.

Read More:

  1. Sub-Inspector Recruitment Exam Not To Be Cancelled: Rajasthan Govt Tells HC
  2. Can't Write Application In Hindi, Yet Secured 34th Rank: Rajasthan SOG Arrests Probationer In SI Paper Leak Case

Jaipur: The Special Operation Group (SOG) has arrested the former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's Personal Security Officer (PSO) and his son in connection with the 2021 Police Sub Inspector (SI) recruitment paper leak case.

SOG ADG VK Singh confirmed that Rajkumar Yadav and his son Bharat Yadav were arrested on Friday night. Both were produced in court on Saturday and taken on remand till August 12, Singh said. The SOG is interrogating them and it is expected that more names are likely to surface in the case.

Passed in written, failed in physical

SOG investigation has revealed that Rajkumar Yadav had bought the SI recruitment examination paper for his son Bharat Yadav. Bharat had passed the written examination, but failed in the physical efficiency test (physical test), due to which he could not be selected. Rajkumar Yadav is a head constable in Rajasthan Police and has been posted in Jaipur City Police Line. During Ashok Gehlot's tenure as Chief Minister, he was posted in his security and is currently also working as a PSO.

Bought paper from teacher

Earlier, SOG had arrested teacher Kundan Pandya in this case. Pandya is considered close to Babulal Katara, former member of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC). Investigation has revealed that Pandya took the SI recruitment paper from Babulal Katara and sold it further. According to the SOGm, Rajkumar Yadav had bought the same paper from Kundan Pandya for his son.

120 arrests so far

SOG has so far arrested 120 accused in the SI recruitment paper leak case. These include 55 trainee sub-inspectors.

Read More:

  1. Sub-Inspector Recruitment Exam Not To Be Cancelled: Rajasthan Govt Tells HC
  2. Can't Write Application In Hindi, Yet Secured 34th Rank: Rajasthan SOG Arrests Probationer In SI Paper Leak Case

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RAJASTHAN POLICE SI PAPER LEAKASHOK GEHLOT PSO ARRESTRAJASTHAN POLICE RECRUITMENT SCAMRAJASTHAN LATEST

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Passion, Hope And Celebration Of Life Defines India’s First Wheelchair Bound Band

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Bhubaneswar Woman Crafts Chocolate Rakhis Which Can Also Be Eaten

'Goodbye, Red Letter Box': India Post Has Decided To End Registered Postal Service, Find Out Why And Who Is Affected The Most

Exclusive | US Tariff To Have Limited Impact On India's Economy But Rupee To Remain Under Pressure: Rajani Sinha

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.