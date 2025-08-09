ETV Bharat / state

SOG Arrests Former CM Ashok Gehlot's PSO, His Son In Rajasthan Paper Leak Case

Jaipur: The Special Operation Group (SOG) has arrested the former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's Personal Security Officer (PSO) and his son in connection with the 2021 Police Sub Inspector (SI) recruitment paper leak case.

SOG ADG VK Singh confirmed that Rajkumar Yadav and his son Bharat Yadav were arrested on Friday night. Both were produced in court on Saturday and taken on remand till August 12, Singh said. The SOG is interrogating them and it is expected that more names are likely to surface in the case.

Passed in written, failed in physical

SOG investigation has revealed that Rajkumar Yadav had bought the SI recruitment examination paper for his son Bharat Yadav. Bharat had passed the written examination, but failed in the physical efficiency test (physical test), due to which he could not be selected. Rajkumar Yadav is a head constable in Rajasthan Police and has been posted in Jaipur City Police Line. During Ashok Gehlot's tenure as Chief Minister, he was posted in his security and is currently also working as a PSO.