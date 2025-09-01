Software Engineer Killed In Loan Commission Dispute In Talupula; Two Held, Main Accused Absconding

Talupula: A software engineer was killed and two others were injured in a clash over a loan commission dispute in Andhra Pradesh's Talupula, Saturday night. According to Sub-Inspector Narasimhu, the main accused, Rajaram, introduced Shobha from Balijapet to Anirudh to secure a loan.

SI Narasimhu said, "Rajaram had allegedly demanded a commission, leading to escalating disputes between him and Anirudh. On Saturday night, Rajaram vandalised Anirudh's two-wheeler. At that time, Anirudh and his family were in Anantapur. Upon learning of the incident, Anirudh, his father Srinivasulu, and his brother-in-law Srikanth rushed back to Talupula."

The police official further said, "At around 12.30 am, they went to Rajaram's house to confront him. There, Rajaram allegedly attacked them with a knife. Srikanth was stabbed in the thigh and suffered heavy bleeding. He was rushed to Kadiri Area Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment."

"Anirudh's father, Srinivasulu and another relative, Srikar, also sustained injuries during the assault," Narasimhu added. The police have arrested Rajaram's father, Venkatarayappa, and another accused, Tarun, in connection with the case. Narasimhu said that Rajaram remains absconding, and search operations are underway to nab him.

The SI also said that Srikanth worked as a software engineer in Bengaluru and was the only son of Krishnaiah, an employee at the Talupula Mandal Parishad office. Srikanth had recently become a father and had returned home to prepare for his son's naming ceremony. Police officials said that a case of murder has been registered, and further investigation into the incident is on.