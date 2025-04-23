Software Engineer From Nellore Among Those Killed In Pahalgam, Parents Not Informed Yet

Nellore: The elderly parents of Madhusudhan Rao, a software engineer from Kavali in Sri Potti Sriramulu in Nellore district have not yet been informed of his tragic death at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

Madhusudhan, who had been working in Bengaluru for the last 12 years, was married to Kamakshi, and the couple has two children, a daughter studying Intermediate and a son in Class VIII. His parents, Tirupalu (80) and Padmavati have not yet been informed of his demise. Both of them are heart patients and relatives are worried about how to break the news to them. The couple has a banana trading business in Kavali.

Madhusudhan's relatives have left for Pahalgam, while the atmosphere in Kavali remains somber. Madhusudhan's mortal remains will be shifted to Chennai and then taken to his native village in Andhra Pradesh. Bengaluru South Tejasvi Surya, in a post on X said, “Spoke with the family of deceased Mr Madhusudan from Bengaluru, who tragically lost his life in the Pahalgam terror attack. Have been coordinating the return of his mortal remains and supporting the family members during this difficult time.”

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh also took to X and wrote, “Deeply anguished by the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 28 innocent civilians, including Chandramouli Garu and Madhusudan Rao Garu, hailing from Andhra Pradesh. My heart goes out to the bereaved families in this hour of unbearable grief.” Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu also condemned the incident and said said his government is with the families of those who were killed in the attack.