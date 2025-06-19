Software Engineer Dies By Suicide By Jumping From Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge In Hyderabad

Hyderabad : A young woman died by suicide by jumping from the Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge in Hyderabad.

According to Madhapur police, the deceased, a resident of Addagutta ub Secunderabad, worked at a software company in Hitech City. On Wednesday, she went to work as usual but did not return home. When her parents got worried, they called her manager who told them that she had left office at 10.30 pm.

The deceased's father then filed a complaint at Madhapur police station at 4 am stating his daughter was missing. At around 7 am, police received information that a body was found floating in the Durgam lake at 7 am. The deceased's parents were called to the spot and they identified their daughter's body which was taken to Osmania Hospital for postmortem.

The deceased's parents told the police that their daughter died suicide due to harassment by her in-laws. The deceased had married a software engineer named Amrut six months back. At the time of marriage, the deceased's parents gave 60 grams of gold, Rs 5 lakhs in a cash, and a bike as dowry to Amrut.

The deceased's parents alleged everything was fine for a few days, but later their daughter's in-laws started harassing her for additional dowry. The parents said they had taken their daughter to a hospital a couple of days back as she was unwell.

After discharge, she came to her parents' house. It is learnt that the deceased left home saying she was going to office as her health had improved a bit. CI Krishna Mohan said preliminary investigation revealed that the girl committed suicide after being unable to bear the humiliation of her mother-in-law and husband.

"A person named Anjaneyulu came and complained that ae young woman went missing at 4 am on Thursday. When we received information about the young woman's body in the Durgam lake at 7 am, we went there and established the identity of the deceased. We have registered a case and are investigating further," he said.

Suicide no solution

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.