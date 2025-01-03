Social Worker SP Singh Oberoi Adopts Daughter Of Man Who Died In Georgia Hotel accident

Tarn Taran: Social worker SP Singh Oberoi's organisation has made all arrangements to bring back the bodies of four men, who died in a tragic accident in Georgia recently.
The trust has extended financial help to the bereaved families to perform cremation and last rites. Oberoi has also adopted the daughter of Sandeep Singh, who is among the deceased.
The bodies of four of the 11 Punjabis who died in the accident arrived at Guru Ramdas International Airport, Rajasansi on Friday. They were taken to their homes by ambulances sent by Sarbat Da Bhala Charitable Trust, an organisation run by Oberoi.
Oberoi said Sandeep Singh, a resident of Tarn Taran city, died in the Georgia accident and when the trust came to know that the poor family needed help to bring his body back to Punjab, it came forward. The trust brought his body to Tarn Taran and borne all the expenses up to his last rites.
Extending help to the bereaved family, Oberoi has adopted the deceased's daughter and also announced a fixed deposit of Rs 2 lakh for her. While adopting the girl, the trust has announced to a pension of Rs 5,000 for the deceased's wife. Oberoi said that if the deceased's wife wants to move to Tarn Taran, then the cost of repairing the old house will also be borne by the trust.
The victim's family thanked Oberoi for extending help and support during their grief.
Last month, 11 Indian nationals died in a restaurant in Georgia due to carbon monoxide poisoning.