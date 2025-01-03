ETV Bharat / state

Social Worker SP Singh Oberoi Adopts Daughter Of Man Who Died In Georgia Hotel Accident

Tarn Taran: Social worker SP Singh Oberoi's organisation has made all arrangements to bring back the bodies of four men, who died in a tragic accident in Georgia recently.

The trust has extended financial help to the bereaved families to perform cremation and last rites. Oberoi has also adopted the daughter of Sandeep Singh, who is among the deceased.

The bodies of four of the 11 Punjabis who died in the accident arrived at Guru Ramdas International Airport, Rajasansi on Friday. They were taken to their homes by ambulances sent by Sarbat Da Bhala Charitable Trust, an organisation run by Oberoi.

Oberoi said Sandeep Singh, a resident of Tarn Taran city, died in the Georgia accident and when the trust came to know that the poor family needed help to bring his body back to Punjab, it came forward. The trust brought his body to Tarn Taran and borne all the expenses up to his last rites.