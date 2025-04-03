ETV Bharat / state

Social Worker From Chhattisgarh's Kanker Cremates Unclaimed Bodies, Even Those Of Maoists

Ajay Pappu Motwani has cremated 155 unclaimed bodies in the last 10 years of which 20 are of Naxalites.

Several Maoists have been killed in encounters with security personnel across Chhattisgarh in the last few months
Bodies of slain Maoists being carried to a hospital from an encounter site in Kanker (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 3, 2025, 7:55 PM IST

Kanker: Several Maoists have been killed in encounters with security personnel across Chhattisgarh in the last few months.

While the security forces and the government are well ahead on the objective of eliminating Naxalism from the state by March, 2026, often the families of slain Naxals do not come forward to claim the bodies due to various reasons. While the administration has been facing issues cremating such bodies, Ajay Pappu Motwani of Kanker, a hotbed of Naxalims, has come forward to take the responsibility. Ajay has been performing the last rites of Naxalites whose bodies were not claimed by their families or relatives. He has cremated 20 unclaimed bodies so far.

Pappu has been cremating unclaimed bodies of accident victims for the last 10 years. He has performed the last rites of people who were killed in various types of accidents, natural disasters or diseases. Till date, he has cremated 155 such bodies of which 20 are those of Naxalites. Motwani said he also helps those who cannot afford to cremate their loved ones due to financial constraints.

He said all human beings deserve a decent cremation or burial after death. "I don't differentiate between Naxals and others. I cremate the bodies by being the deceased's brother, father or any other family member," Pappu said. Of late, the social worker has been getting frequent calls from the police on unclaimed bodies of Maoists who are being eliminated by security forces in encounters.

