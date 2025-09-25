Social Media Post Triggers Clash In Gandhinagar; 60 Arrested
Dahegam ASP Ayush Jain said two companies of the Special Reserve Police Force (SRP), along with a team of 200 police officers, have been deployed.
Published : September 25, 2025 at 2:03 PM IST
Gandhinagar: About 60 people have been arrested for stone pelting and vandalism of homes and shops, and arson after two groups engaged in a clash over a social media post during Garba celebrations in the Bahiyal village under Dehgam taluka of Gujarat's Gandhinagar on Wednesday night. While no casualties have been reported, a few people sustained injuries and have been taken to the hospital for treatment.
It is learnt that the tiff started after some villagers shared posts on Prophet Mohammded, to which Hindu youth allegedly responded with some counter post. He also made some derogatory remarks on the Prophet.
Teams of police and special forces have deployed to prevent the situation from escalating further. According to information provided by Dahegam ASP Ayush Jain, a violent clash broke out between two groups in Bahiyal village, under the Dahegam police station area, triggered by a controversial social media post. The mob pelted stones at people celebrating Garba and vandalised some shops and vehicles.
"To prevent the situation from escalating, two companies of Special Reserve Police Force (SRP), along with a team of 200 police officers, have been deployed, and a search operation has been launched to find out the perpetrators. The police team immediately took action and surrounded approximately 60 people. Searches and patrols are underway in Bahiyal village. The situation is currently under control," he said.
While police have launched an investigation into the incident, residents have been asked not to subscribe to any rumours and maintain calm.
Also Read