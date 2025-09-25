ETV Bharat / state

Social Media Post Triggers Clash In Gandhinagar; 60 Arrested

Gandhinagar: About 60 people have been arrested for stone pelting and vandalism of homes and shops, and arson after two groups engaged in a clash over a social media post during Garba celebrations in the Bahiyal village under Dehgam taluka of Gujarat's Gandhinagar on Wednesday night. While no casualties have been reported, a few people sustained injuries and have been taken to the hospital for treatment.

It is learnt that the tiff started after some villagers shared posts on Prophet Mohammded, to which Hindu youth allegedly responded with some counter post. He also made some derogatory remarks on the Prophet.

Teams of police and special forces have deployed to prevent the situation from escalating further. According to information provided by Dahegam ASP Ayush Jain, a violent clash broke out between two groups in Bahiyal village, under the Dahegam police station area, triggered by a controversial social media post. The mob pelted stones at people celebrating Garba and vandalised some shops and vehicles.