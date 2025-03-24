'21-Year Absence': Social Media Post Puts Kashmir Teacher’s Career At Stake, Triggers Official Inquiry

Srinagar: A social media post has turned a government school teacher’s life upside down, initiating an official inquiry into allegations that he has been absent for his entire career spanning over the last 21 years in Kashmir.
The teacher Arsullah Habib posted in the government primary school Aragam Bandipora has staunchly denied the claim but is at odds over the official inquiry.
Appointed in 2003 as a Rehbar-e-Taleem teacher, official documents and the concerned Chief Education Officer disclosed the teacher was tasked with multiple tasks of the J&K school education department over these years and was very much active on the job. But despite this, the director of School Education Kashmir, GN Itoo, on March 20, through an official order, announced an inquiry against Arsullah over his “unauthorised absence” from the school for 21 years. The inquiry, according to the director, was triggered by a news piece circulated on social media.
“A preliminary joint report has been received from the district vigilance officer Bandipora and Deputy Chief Education Officer (CEO) Bandipora, perusal of which reveals that the matter needs an in-depth inquiry to uncover all the relevant facts,” it said.
Hakeem Tanveer, Joint Director (North) of the School Education Department of Kashmir, has been appointed as inquiry officer to probe the allegations and negligence of monitoring officers for not detecting it so far.
“The Inquiry Officer shall furnish the report along with specific recommendations to this office within 10 days, enabling the department to take appropriate action in the matter,” it added.
But the concerned CEO Abdul Majeed Dar denied the teacher was absent, claiming it was triggered by social media, which showed him absent for all these years.
“During my inquiry, he was not found to be on any unauthorised absence. I am telling you the ground situation: he was present on duty all along. He worked as a teacher for six years and was deputed as a cultural officer for 10 years. For three years, he was deputed by the department for Bed,” he told ETV Bharat.
The official records corroborate it, showing him teaching at the school from 2003 to 2010 until he was officially transferred and appointed as District Coordinator for Cultural Education by the education department till 2020.
Later, he was allowed to pursue a B.Ed course at the Government College of Education, completing it in December 2023. Also, the records show he was deputed as coordinator for National Education Policy in 2024 and returned to school in November 2024.
However, after the inquiry following the social media trial, he is at a loss to find his fault, as he sees himself as a subordinate employee who is just following the official orders from his higher-ups.
But two days before schools reopened after the three-month winter vacation on March 7, the concerned deputy commissioner assigned him the regular job of IEC coordinator for ‘Nasha Mukht Bharat Abiyaan’, asking him to be stationed at the CEO's office.
On March 11, however, the order was modified, assigning him the IEC coordinator in addition to his teaching job.
In the meantime, on March 20, students from Gujarat visited Kashmir, and Habib said he was asked to organise the interaction with the DC. “But the joint director visited our school and found me absent despite online attendance. Now tell me what my fault is,” he asked.
“I was never into non-teaching assignments all these years. Like I was assigned to organise students for Republic Day, Independence Day or different competitions,” he added.
His colleagues too regret that a teacher like Habib's career was tarnished in one go, with none, including the media, bothering to listen to him.
