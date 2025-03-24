ETV Bharat / state

'21-Year Absence': Social Media Post Puts Kashmir Teacher’s Career At Stake, Triggers Official Inquiry

Srinagar: A social media post has turned a government school teacher’s life upside down, initiating an official inquiry into allegations that he has been absent for his entire career spanning over the last 21 years in Kashmir.

The teacher Arsullah Habib posted in the government primary school Aragam Bandipora has staunchly denied the claim but is at odds over the official inquiry.

Appointed in 2003 as a Rehbar-e-Taleem teacher, official documents and the concerned Chief Education Officer disclosed the teacher was tasked with multiple tasks of the J&K school education department over these years and was very much active on the job. But despite this, the director of School Education Kashmir, GN Itoo, on March 20, through an official order, announced an inquiry against Arsullah over his “unauthorised absence” from the school for 21 years. The inquiry, according to the director, was triggered by a news piece circulated on social media.

“A preliminary joint report has been received from the district vigilance officer Bandipora and Deputy Chief Education Officer (CEO) Bandipora, perusal of which reveals that the matter needs an in-depth inquiry to uncover all the relevant facts,” it said.

'21-Year Absence': Social Media Post Puts Kashmir Teacher’s Career At Stake, Triggers Official Inquiry (ETV Bharat)

Hakeem Tanveer, Joint Director (North) of the School Education Department of Kashmir, has been appointed as inquiry officer to probe the allegations and negligence of monitoring officers for not detecting it so far.

“The Inquiry Officer shall furnish the report along with specific recommendations to this office within 10 days, enabling the department to take appropriate action in the matter,” it added.

But the concerned CEO Abdul Majeed Dar denied the teacher was absent, claiming it was triggered by social media, which showed him absent for all these years.