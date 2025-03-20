Social Media Operators Of Gangs In Jharkhand Under Police Scanner

Ranchi: The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Jharkhand has initiated efforts to search and identify the social media operators of organised criminal gangs in the state.

The move comes after it came to light that the social media accounts of criminals lodged in jails and those killed in encounters are not only active but threatening posts are uploaded from time to time.

So, preparations are on to crackdown on more than a dozen such social media operators. Some of the social media sites are operated from within India and some abroad.

Jharkhand ATS SP Rishabh Kumar Jha said heads of all organised criminal gangs lodged in jails will be taken on remand and questioned about their social media accounts and all types of networks. He said that the IP addresses are also being verified so that correct information can be obtained about the accounts.

Facebook account of Hazrat Ullah Khan (ETV Bharat)

After notorious gangster Aman Sahu was killed in an encounter last week, businessmen of many states heaved a sigh of relief but there are some who are mourning his death from Pakistan. A Facebook account, "Aman Sahu Arms Company", has come to light, where tributes have been paid to Aman Sahu. Punjabi songs have been uploaded in the gangster's memory and many wanted criminals have been tagged in these videos.

Tributes have poured in for Aman Sahu after he was gunned down (ETV Bharat)

On March 11, around one and a half hours after Aman Sahu's encounter, tributes poured in from Pakistan. The account is run by one Hazrat Ullah Khan, who claims to be a resident of Pakistan and the operator of a factory of ultra-modern weapons. Several dangerous weapons have been displayed on his Facebook page.

Post displaying weapons (ETV Bharat)

Investigations have further revealed that the social account of another criminal from Jharkhand, Mayank Singh, who was arrested from Azerbaijan and will be extradited to India, is also being updated continuously.

Currently, decks have been cleared for Mayank Singh's smooth extradition from Azerbaijan to India. He is presently lodged in Baku Jail and considered to be a close aide of notorious gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Aman Sahu.

Jharkhand DGP Anurag Gupta said, "All kinds of networks of such criminals are being investigated, no one will be spared".