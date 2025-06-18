Social Media Influencer Kirti Patel Arrested By Surat Police

Surat: Social media influencer and TikTok star Kirti Patel, who was absconding for a year, was arrested by Surat Police. There are several cases registered against Kirli including that of demanding Rs 2 crore extortion from a builder.

Police said Kirti was visiting several places in Gujarat and changing IP address of cell phones. "She was also frequently switching off her cell phone," they said.

They said a court was hearing a case regarding property transactions between a builder named Vaju Katrodiya and Vijay Savani. "One hearing was done in 2024, Vijay Savani along with Kirti Patel hatched a conspiracy to extort money from Vaju Katrodiya. Kirti Patel made a reel with Katrodiya's photo and uploaded it on social media. She also came live on social media, abused Katrodiya and his family and threatened to kill them," police added.

Police said that Kirti has been arrested in the case relating to Katrodiya.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Alok Kumar said on June 2, 2024, a case was registered against five people including Kirti Patel at the Kapodara police station.

"She was absconding for the last one year. To avoid the police, she used to change the IP address of the phone as well as keep changing different locations in Gujarat. Along with this, she also kept changing the phone number. She was more active on Instagram. Despite changing the phone number, she kept the same phone," the DCP added.

"Along with this, she kept switching the phone on and off continuously. A local court had issued a warrant in her name. We found her location in Sarkhej, Ahmedabad. And she was apprehended from Sarkhej, Ahmedabad. She will be produced in court," the DCP said.

According to the DCP, there are also cases like assault, land grabbing, which are registered against her. "Along with this, the police is also appealing that if anyone has been harassed by Kirti Patel in any way, then they should also contact us," added the senior police official.