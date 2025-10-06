ETV Bharat / state

Social and Educational Survey 80% Complete, Deadline May Be Extended: Karnataka Minister

Bengaluru: Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara on Monday said that the ongoing Social and Educational Survey, conducted by the Karnataka State Backwards Classes Commission, has completed about 80 per cent of the enumeration across the state. He also indicated that the October 7 deadline may be extended to ensure full coverage.

Survey Nears Completion, Some Districts Lag Behind

Speaking to reporters, Parameshwara said that the process is progressing well, but a few districts are still behind schedule. “Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is reviewing the situation. Whether the deadline will be extended or not is yet to be decided, but it has to be completed; there’s no option for us,” he said.

The large-scale survey, which began on September 22, aims to cover around 1.43 crore households across Karnataka at an estimated cost of Rs 420 crore. The exercise seeks to gather accurate data on the social and educational conditions of all communities in the state.

Chief Minister Defends Survey as Inclusive and Necessary