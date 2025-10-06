ETV Bharat / state

Social and Educational Survey 80% Complete, Deadline May Be Extended: Karnataka Minister

The large-scale survey, which began on September 22, aims to cover around 1.43 crore households across Karnataka at an estimated cost of Rs 420 crore.

Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 6, 2025 at 5:16 PM IST

2 Min Read
Bengaluru: Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara on Monday said that the ongoing Social and Educational Survey, conducted by the Karnataka State Backwards Classes Commission, has completed about 80 per cent of the enumeration across the state. He also indicated that the October 7 deadline may be extended to ensure full coverage.

Survey Nears Completion, Some Districts Lag Behind

Speaking to reporters, Parameshwara said that the process is progressing well, but a few districts are still behind schedule. “Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is reviewing the situation. Whether the deadline will be extended or not is yet to be decided, but it has to be completed; there’s no option for us,” he said.

The large-scale survey, which began on September 22, aims to cover around 1.43 crore households across Karnataka at an estimated cost of Rs 420 crore. The exercise seeks to gather accurate data on the social and educational conditions of all communities in the state.

Chief Minister Defends Survey as Inclusive and Necessary

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah defended the survey, describing it as a step toward fairness and inclusion. Responding to opposition criticism, he said, “This survey is not against anyone; it is in favour of everyone.” He added that the data would help the government ensure equitable representation for all seven crore residents of Karnataka.

Siddaramaiah rejected claims that the survey discriminates against any group. “There is absolutely no question of suppressing or targeting any community,” he stated.

‘Survey Aims for Equitable Development’

Addressing Union Minister V. Somanna’s allegation that the survey was intended to undermine upper castes, the Chief Minister called such accusations baseless. “Without such a survey, it is impossible for the government to understand the social, economic, and educational conditions of various sections. The purpose is not to demean anyone but to ensure equitable development,” he clarified.

He concluded that those opposing the exercise “do not want an egalitarian society,” reaffirming the government’s commitment to complete the survey fairly and transparently.

