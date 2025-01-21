ETV Bharat / state

Social Activist Who Opposed Illegal Mining In Tamil Nadu Killed, Four Held

Pudukkottai: A social activist who has been waging a battle against illegal mining activities in Thirumayam in the district was done to death and four persons have been arrested in connection with the murder, police said on Monday.

The suspects, including a stone quarry owner, were arrested today and they were produced before a court which remanded them to judicial custody till February 3.

The victim K Jagbar Ali, a resident of Vengalur in Thirumayam taluk, was a social activist, who was known for his staunch opposition to illegal mining activities.

Initially, police suspected it to be an accident but investigations later revealed that the incident was premeditated and carried out by some persons involved in the illegal stone quarrying.

Police said Jagbar Ali was knocked down while returning home on his motorcycle after offering prayers at a mosque on January 17. He died instantly.